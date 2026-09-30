Dragons Fall To Warren Lumberjacks In Conference Opener
Dragon Defense Kaiden Golden #9 and Angel Vega #51 put in work to try and break through the Lumberjack offense. By LeeAnn Morgan
Dragon defense #12 Cruz Miller, #40 Connor Mills, and #30 Kaden Boyd wrap around the Lumberjack ball carrier. By LeeAnn Morgan
The Dragons played host to the Warren Lumberjacks on Friday, September 25th in Dragon Stadium during their Conference season opener. The Lumberjacks would lead the scoreboard while holding the Dragons to two touchdowns for the night.
During the first quarter, the Lumberjacks would score one touchdown, one PAT, and one field goal. With 3:33 remaining in the quarter, Dragon #6 Rae Frye would complete a touchdown run and kicker #54 Gaspar Lemus would kick a successful PAT. Scores at the end of the first quarter, Dragons 7, Lumberjacks 10.
The second quarter, with 7:11 remaining in the quarter, the Dragons would send #5 Marshaun Bowers into the end zone for another touchdown and the PAT by Lemus would be good. The Lumberjacks would respond with three more touchdowns and PATs. The first half of the game would close out with scores, Dragons 14, Lumberjacks 31.
Following the halftime break, there would be zero scores added to the scoreboard during the third quarter and the Lumberjacks would score one touchdown and PAT during the fourth quarter. The final scores would be Dragons 14, Lumberjacks 38.
The Dragons will be on the road on Friday, October 2nd as they travel to Star City. Kickoff at 7:00p.m.
Player Stats from Coach Hathcock:
Camron Mitchell 15 tackles 3 tfl 1 pressure
Kaden Boyd 11 tackles
Kaden Golden, Xa Cox, Cane Fisher 8 tackles.
Rae Frye 4/119 1 td receiving
Marshawn Bowers 4/57 1 td receiving , 3/36 rushing
Landyn Graham 9/58 rushing
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