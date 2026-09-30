DRAGONS ADVANCE TO STATE!
Golf State has a team competition and a singles competition. To qualify as a team you must finish top two at conference. Those eight team members (4 from each team) also compete as singles at the state tournament. Outside of the top two teams, the top four players earn a singles bid to the state tournament.
The Boys Team qualified as a team for the 3A State Golf Tournament.
The Dragons performed very well today, despite a major set back mid round. But even after the setback, they regained their focus, stayed a united team, and continued to push forward and fight for what they came for….. a State Tournament bid. And they accomplished that goal!
We have seen the work they have put in over the last 3 summers and it is paying off. We look forward to watching their success at the State Tournament on October 7 at Diamante Country Club.
Wiley Whitmore tied for first place today but fell on the 2nd play off hole to a birdie.
The team’s scores were:
Wiley Whitmore 70, Sammy Hill 77 (DQ), Sam Jones 81, Trevor French 88
Finals scores:
1st place:
Smackover 232
2nd place:
DeWitt 228 - adjusted to 239
Golfer Mary Grace AufderHeide qualified as a single for the 3A Girls State Golf Tournament.
Girls Golf Team Members
Mackie Hearn, Mary Grace AufderHeide, Emery Neukam, and Ivy Bogy
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