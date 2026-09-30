Stuttgart Police Reports
September 30, 2026
Narrative - Draper, Christopher - 9/18/2026 4:20:09 AM (Initial)
Friday, September 18th 2026, I (Ptl Draper) took a report at the Police Department from a 22-year-old male. He stated that he was looking at buying a Camera on Facebook marketplace when he stumbled on one that he liked. The Facebook page was owned by Amos Connie Sue. The seller was trying to get him to send money using Chime, Cashapp, and multiple random links. They had a multitude of accounts such as, Byron Murphy, Daphine Clignett, $zombieland6z, and $ChristopherS85 (Christopher Smart). After he attempted to get his money back the seller proceeded to threaten him with 2 pictures of a handgun and said “You wanna die right?” “Be expecting gunshots unexpectedly”. He also wrote “Did you just wasted my time you know I have your address and phone number right here with me and it take me nothing to come down there gun you and your family members down” I informed the victim that this was more than likely a scam and they are trying to get more money from him.
Narrative - Rook, Garrett - 9/19/2026 4:01:16 AM (Initial)
On September 18, 2026 I Cpl. Garrett Rook was dispatched to 608 South Anna St. to take a report about vehicle damage. Upon arrival I spoke with a 48-year-old female who told me that (name removed) had thrown a trash can at her car (2014 Ford Fusion) and caused a small dent and scratch in the drivers side rear door.
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/19/2026 11:46:06 AM (Initial)
On Saturday, September 19, 2026, I ( Officer Evans) was dispatched to 1707 S Spring street for a report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 50 year-old who stated that his mailbox got destroyed yesterday around 3:41 p.m. His neighbor had video footage of the male juvenile. The video shows a white male juvenile wearing a red Arkansas Razorback shirt and black shorts running across the neighbors yard into the street and right towards his mailbox and kicking it off of the pole.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/20/2026 9:45:11 AM (Initial)
On September 20, 2026, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to 406 East 22nd Street to Walmart. I arrived on scene and spoke with R. K, an employee of Walmart. R. works for Walmart in the asset protection department. R. stated that a 58 year-old black male suspect has been stealing merchandise from Walmart every Sunday for several weeks or months he stated he always takes meat products. R. advised that the man stole two McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Moscato that cost 15.23 Dollars $ a bottle. R. also sent me a video via text messages, from their CCTV cameras that I observed where he was scanning the store for Walmart employees or asset protection and other customers. The suspect then begins to place one bottle of wine in his waist band and a second one and put his shirt over the items to conceal the wine bottles. R. stated the suspect has stolen approximately 250.00 dollars of items from Walmart. R. said that he either walks out with the stolen merchandise and does not pay for the items and walks out of the exit door or the front door of Walmart.
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/20/2026 11:02:18 AM (Initial)
On Sunday September 20, 2026, I(Officer Evans) was dispatched to 206 North Porter for a report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 50 year-old male. He stated that he was in the living room when another male came into the living room and pointed a gun at him. He stated that the man pointed the gun at him because he had dropped some jelly on the floor. He said that he could not remember the man's name. Mr. Sims has been advised of the Affidavit process
Narrative - Gignac, James Michael - 9/20/2026 11:52:02 AM (Initial)
On September 20, 2026, I, Sgt. Gignac was dispatched to 1512 S. Lowe, Stuttgart, AR 72160. Stuttgart Dispatch advised that the caller reported his vehicle had been egged.
Upon arrival, I observed two vehicles parked in the driveway at 1512 S. Lowe. I noticed that a blue Mazda parked in the driveway had approximately four to five eggs thrown on it.
I made contact with a 45 year-old male subject. I introduced myself and the department I work
for and asked him about his Mazda. He stated that his vehicle had likely been egged sometime during the night; however, he did not have any security cameras that could confirm the exact time the incident occurred. I asked him if he had any idea who may have caused the damage to his vehicle. He stated that there were children playing in the street the previous day and that he believed they were responsible for the eggs being thrown at his car.
He advised that he wanted extra patrol in the area and requested that officers tell the children they could not play in the streets around his residence. I informed him that law enforcement could not prevent children from being in the street; however, if they entered onto his property without permission, appropriate action could be taken.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 9/21/2026 11:39:32 AM (Initial)
On Monday, September 21st, 2026, I, Officer Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department in regards to a report needing to be made. Upon my arrival, contact was made with a 19 year-old male. He stated that he had a relationship with a 17 year-old female. He stated that Greene began stating that she was raped by him and then stated that it was sexual assault. Once Robinson began to not communicate with her, she began by posting on his social media "Rapist". He then blocked her. She began reaching out to him through other contacts. She stated that she was sorry for what she did and stated about him, her mother made her say those things about him but he did not rape her.
He was informed a report would be made and was briefed of the affidavit report.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 9/22/2026 4:45:32 PM (Initial)
On Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026, I, Officer Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department in regards to a report needing to be made. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 19 year-old gentleman. He stated that he needed to make another report in regards to a report that he made on the previous day, Monday, September 21st, 2026. He began by telling me that a 17 year-old female texted him asking him to exit his place of work to speak with her. He told her no, he would not come out to speak to her. She then stated that she was standing in the parking lot of his job and was not leaving until he spoke with her. Once he left work, she followed him and began to try to cut him off of the road. He then stated that he was going to the police department to make another police report. He showed messages on her stating she was at his job and waiting by his vehicle. He showed video of what appeared to be a black vehicle following his vehicle and his call log where he received multiple phone calls from her number and "No Caller ID" He was informed another police report would be made of this incident that took place and briefed of the affidavit process.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/23/2026 4:06:10 PM (Initial)
On September 23, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220), was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department, located at 514 South Main Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160, in reference to a person wishing to make a report Upon my arrival, I spoke with K D, the manager of Cash Savers, located at 102 East 22nd Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160. D stated that on September 23, 2026, at approximately 12;15 pm or 1;15 pm, a 35 year-old female, who was a former employee, came to the store and made threats toward one of D's employees.
D stated that Carver asked two employees if N.J was working that day. The first employee told the suspect that that person was not at the store, and the second employee stated that she was not working that day. The suspect then asked to speak with D The suspect subsequently stated, "Am I going to have to whoop her a**?" The deli employee told the suspect, "No, you do not have to do all that." D stated that he considered her statement to be a threat toward NJ and wanted the suspect trespassed from the store. I advised D that, in order for the suspect to be criminally trespassed from the property, she would need to be present at the store and be given notice that she was not permitted to return. I further advised D that if the suspect returned to Cash Savers after being instructed not to return, D could contact the Stuttgart Police Department and officers could respond and address the suspect and criminally trespass her from Cash Savers.
Narrative - Johnson, Haley Dee - 9/24/2026 11:57:02 AM (Initial)
On Thursday, September 24th, 2026, a misdemeanor warrant was served to a 27 year-old male at the Stuttgart Police Department. He was given a court date of September 30th, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.
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