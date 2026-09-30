DeWitt School Board Meets in September
The DeWitt Public School District Board of Education held its regular meeting in September, beginning with a presentation from Julie Adams regarding the High Impact Tutoring (HIT) Grant and the HQIM BookNook program.
Adams discussed the district’s High Impact Priority students, which include students identified as Level 1 on ATLAS testing. She explained that the HIT Grant is available through specific participating companies.
Under the BookNook program, students will participate in three sessions each week for 20 weeks, working in groups of two to four students. The program is supported by a $173,000 grant, with 60 percent of the funding provided through the grant and the remaining 40 percent contingent upon students meeting established goals.
The Board approved the minutes from the August meeting, as well as the financial reports. The district experienced an increase in revenue during August.
Two facility-use requests were also approved. The Church of the Firstborn was granted use of the DeWitt Elementary School cafeteria and gym on October 16. The DHS cafeteria and stage were also approved for use for the Arkansas County Fair Queen Pageant.
Monica Lindley of Mid Delta provided information regarding a proposed mental health unit that would function as a school-based clinic for students in the area. Lindley explained that the clinic would not replace the school nurse. With the appropriate paperwork and consent, health-care providers could serve faculty members, students, and potentially parents.
Services could include physicals, well-child visits, assistance with health concerns, and psychological support.
In New Business, The Board discussed the 2026-2027 school budget. Teacher salary expenses are projected to be approximately $8,500 lower, while utility and fuel expenses are expected to increase significantly. The district also identified a need for two additional used school buses. Other areas experiencing increased expenses include Chromebooks and food service. The Board also approved a snack grant for the Head Start program.
As part of the district’s annual auditing process, the Board approved hiring the accounting firm Cobb and Suskie to conduct the district’s audit at a cost of $6,500.
The Board also approved an amendment to the personnel policy concerning maternity and paternity leave. The policy will be revised in accordance with state regulations regarding eligibility for reimbursement.
The district is also considering the purchase of a side-by-side utility vehicle from PTI for use by the School Resource Officer and other district needs. The Board approved a maximum budget of $15,000 for the unit.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Craig Dupuy said the district has had a positive start to the school year. Current enrollment stands at 1,064 students, a decrease of nine students. Kindergarten enrollment was reported at 57 students, reflecting a decrease from the previous year.
Dupuy also highlighted several improvements around the district, including a new field sign near the press box and a large Dragon head installed on the side of the gymnasium.
The Superintendent provided an update on the proposed solar field in the St. Charles/DeWitt area. The project is expected to encompass more than 2,000 acres, with the school district anticipated to receive approximately $758,000 annually over the next 20 years through associated tax revenue.
Dupuy also reported that the district had been denied funding for repairs related to mold issues on a roof. He said the district hopes that revised wording in a future application may allow the project to move forward.
DeWitt Elementary School also received a $30,000 grant to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to students.
Board President Johnny Lockley shared that he had recently visited several other school districts and expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and support demonstrated within the DeWitt School District.
During personnel actions, Kyle Rowland was approved to receive a stipend for seventh-grade and junior high sports for the remainder of the school year.
Drew Horton was also approved to drive Bus 48A in the afternoons for the remainder of the school year.
The next Board meeting is scheduled for October 13. The Report to the Public will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular Board meeting at 7 p.m.
The meeting was then adjourned.
Adams discussed the district’s High Impact Priority students, which include students identified as Level 1 on ATLAS testing. She explained that the HIT Grant is available through specific participating companies.
Under the BookNook program, students will participate in three sessions each week for 20 weeks, working in groups of two to four students. The program is supported by a $173,000 grant, with 60 percent of the funding provided through the grant and the remaining 40 percent contingent upon students meeting established goals.
The Board approved the minutes from the August meeting, as well as the financial reports. The district experienced an increase in revenue during August.
Two facility-use requests were also approved. The Church of the Firstborn was granted use of the DeWitt Elementary School cafeteria and gym on October 16. The DHS cafeteria and stage were also approved for use for the Arkansas County Fair Queen Pageant.
Monica Lindley of Mid Delta provided information regarding a proposed mental health unit that would function as a school-based clinic for students in the area. Lindley explained that the clinic would not replace the school nurse. With the appropriate paperwork and consent, health-care providers could serve faculty members, students, and potentially parents.
Services could include physicals, well-child visits, assistance with health concerns, and psychological support.
In New Business, The Board discussed the 2026-2027 school budget. Teacher salary expenses are projected to be approximately $8,500 lower, while utility and fuel expenses are expected to increase significantly. The district also identified a need for two additional used school buses. Other areas experiencing increased expenses include Chromebooks and food service. The Board also approved a snack grant for the Head Start program.
As part of the district’s annual auditing process, the Board approved hiring the accounting firm Cobb and Suskie to conduct the district’s audit at a cost of $6,500.
The Board also approved an amendment to the personnel policy concerning maternity and paternity leave. The policy will be revised in accordance with state regulations regarding eligibility for reimbursement.
The district is also considering the purchase of a side-by-side utility vehicle from PTI for use by the School Resource Officer and other district needs. The Board approved a maximum budget of $15,000 for the unit.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Craig Dupuy said the district has had a positive start to the school year. Current enrollment stands at 1,064 students, a decrease of nine students. Kindergarten enrollment was reported at 57 students, reflecting a decrease from the previous year.
Dupuy also highlighted several improvements around the district, including a new field sign near the press box and a large Dragon head installed on the side of the gymnasium.
The Superintendent provided an update on the proposed solar field in the St. Charles/DeWitt area. The project is expected to encompass more than 2,000 acres, with the school district anticipated to receive approximately $758,000 annually over the next 20 years through associated tax revenue.
Dupuy also reported that the district had been denied funding for repairs related to mold issues on a roof. He said the district hopes that revised wording in a future application may allow the project to move forward.
DeWitt Elementary School also received a $30,000 grant to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to students.
Board President Johnny Lockley shared that he had recently visited several other school districts and expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and support demonstrated within the DeWitt School District.
During personnel actions, Kyle Rowland was approved to receive a stipend for seventh-grade and junior high sports for the remainder of the school year.
Drew Horton was also approved to drive Bus 48A in the afternoons for the remainder of the school year.
The next Board meeting is scheduled for October 13. The Report to the Public will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular Board meeting at 7 p.m.
The meeting was then adjourned.
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