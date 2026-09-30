DeWitt City Council Meets
The DeWitt City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall in mid-September. All council members were present with the exception of Dallas Traylor. Mayor Jimmy Black opened the meeting with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. The minutes from the previous month’s meeting were approved, followed by a motion from Council Member Perry Simpson to approve payment of the bills.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Michael Burford addressed the Council regarding concerns involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), followed by discussion among the Council members. Mr. Horton also informed Mayor Black of a water leak on North Harrison Street. He was advised to contact the water department regarding the issue.
Mayor Black provided an update concerning the Park Commission and recent improvements to the Community Center. Improvements included the installation of new ceiling tiles, painting, roof repairs, replacement of siding, and repairs to the lighting.
Mayor Black also read the Hospital Commission report to the Council.
Committee Chairman Debbie Fox presented the city’s current financial report, noting a total fund balance of $128,188.01. During the Public Works portion of the meeting, Perry Simpson discussed garbage collection and billing.
Chief Steven Bobo presented the Public Safety report for August. The department responded to three accidents, served 14 warrants, issued 26 citations, and provided 64 verbal warnings during the month.
Under old business, the Council revisited the property located at 712 S. Madison, along with an additional structure on the property that does not have a separate address and is identified as the Seventh and Madison corner lot. The extended 60-day period previously provided for work to be completed on the property had expired.
Council Member Bob Paxton made a motion to condemn the property. The motion carried.
Duane Grisham then presented the Code Enforcement report, followed by discussion concerning the matters outlined in the report.
Mayor Black presented Resolution 26-5, which provides for the levy of a 5.0-mill tax on all real and personal property within the City of DeWitt for the 2026 tax year, to be collected in 2027 for general municipal purposes.
Paxton made a motion to adopt the resolution, and the motion carried.
During new business, Mayor Black introduced a discussion concerning the possibility of the city entering into an agreement with ICE. The matter prompted discussion among Council members, after which the Council voted to table the issue for further consideration.
City Attorney Rufus T. Buie then introduced Resolution 2026-6, which authorizes the destruction of certain records maintained by the 16th Judicial District Court. The Council voted to approve the resolution, and the motion carried.
With no further business to conduct, a motion was made to adjourn the meeting.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Michael Burford addressed the Council regarding concerns involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), followed by discussion among the Council members. Mr. Horton also informed Mayor Black of a water leak on North Harrison Street. He was advised to contact the water department regarding the issue.
Mayor Black provided an update concerning the Park Commission and recent improvements to the Community Center. Improvements included the installation of new ceiling tiles, painting, roof repairs, replacement of siding, and repairs to the lighting.
Mayor Black also read the Hospital Commission report to the Council.
Committee Chairman Debbie Fox presented the city’s current financial report, noting a total fund balance of $128,188.01. During the Public Works portion of the meeting, Perry Simpson discussed garbage collection and billing.
Chief Steven Bobo presented the Public Safety report for August. The department responded to three accidents, served 14 warrants, issued 26 citations, and provided 64 verbal warnings during the month.
Under old business, the Council revisited the property located at 712 S. Madison, along with an additional structure on the property that does not have a separate address and is identified as the Seventh and Madison corner lot. The extended 60-day period previously provided for work to be completed on the property had expired.
Council Member Bob Paxton made a motion to condemn the property. The motion carried.
Duane Grisham then presented the Code Enforcement report, followed by discussion concerning the matters outlined in the report.
Mayor Black presented Resolution 26-5, which provides for the levy of a 5.0-mill tax on all real and personal property within the City of DeWitt for the 2026 tax year, to be collected in 2027 for general municipal purposes.
Paxton made a motion to adopt the resolution, and the motion carried.
During new business, Mayor Black introduced a discussion concerning the possibility of the city entering into an agreement with ICE. The matter prompted discussion among Council members, after which the Council voted to table the issue for further consideration.
City Attorney Rufus T. Buie then introduced Resolution 2026-6, which authorizes the destruction of certain records maintained by the 16th Judicial District Court. The Council voted to approve the resolution, and the motion carried.
With no further business to conduct, a motion was made to adjourn the meeting.
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