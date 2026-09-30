Weekly Smile - Kesha Wicklund
September 30, 2026
Weekly Smile - Kesha Wicklund
Kesha is a friendly cashier at Cash Savers. She greets customers when they walk in and always has a smile on her face. She is a member of Mt. Zion ReHoboth C.O.G.I.C.
Kesha was raised by her grandmother, great-grandmother and an uncle after her mother died when she was 11. She is the oldest of four girls on her father’s side and the only child, niece and granddaughter on her mother’s side. She has two daughters, Diamond, who is 21 and Ali who will be 22.
She likes to dance, listen to music, write poetry and spend time with her loved ones when not at work and church.
She likes the printed newspaper because scrolling is not as satisfactory as the old school paper.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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