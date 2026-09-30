The Method Offers a New Option for Healing
The Method (formerly the KD Shack) is offering a new service to its clients. It is a tissue regeneration technology that triggers your body to heal so you can get back to living pain free.
Softwave therapy has patented technology that addresses an injured are and successfully accelerates the body’s natural healing process by stimulating processes at the cellular level.
The therapy has been proved and cleared by the FDA 510 (k) for activation of connective tissue, treatment of chronic diabetic foot ulcers, treatment of acute second degree burns, pain reduction and improved blood supply.
Softwave is an advanced shock wave device using electrohydraulic spark gap technology. Its patented design features a parabolic reflector applicator that produces highly effective unfocused low-intensity, parallel shock waves. The applicator spreads energy to a large area of both superficial and deep tissue soliciting a biological response to initiate the body’s natural healing process.
Kerry Seeman, owner of The Method, used the procedure herself before offering it to her clients. She said she had been told she needed shoulder surgery over a year ago, but after 11 treatments of the Softwave procedure, she no longer has to have surgery.
The Method held an event to introduce the technology to several local residents who were clients of The Method recently and without exception, they all received relief from their pain ailments. Many have thanked Seeman for bringing the procedure to Stuttgart. Currently there are only three clinics in Arkansas who offer the service.
If you have chronic pain, you owe it to yourself to schedule an appointment with The Method to see if this new technology can help you.
The Method is located at 2115 S. Columbus, Stuttgart. Their phone number is 870-873-4300.
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