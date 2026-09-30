Sen. Tom Cotton Visits SPD
Intergovernmental Council meeting - Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best, Admin. Asst. Kelli Owens and ArCo Clerk Melissa Wood
Sen. Tom Cotton visited Stuttgart on Friday, Sept. 25 with a stop at the Stuttgart Police Department first where he heard from Sheriff Johnny Cheek and officers with SPD and SID from DeWitt Bradley Wilson. They asked Cotton questions about where grants are available to the smaller police forces. Cotton shared one of the members of his staff’s phone number and told them his office could help them to find grants and help them to fill them out correctly. They talked about what crimes that Stuttgart and Arkansas County have to deal with the most. They discussed gun violence with the youth. They also discussed a resurgence of crack cocaine use.
They also talked about prisons and how county jails are having to hold state prisoners. They discussed the struggle with getting the people who need to be locked up, only getting probation which just keeps them on the street to commit more crimes.
Following that visit, Cotton went to the Intergovernmental Council meeting that was attended by Almyra Mayor Mark Bennett, Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala, DeWitt Mayor Jimmy Black, Stuttgart Public Works Director Tommy Lawson, Fire Chief Jimmy Cason, Stuttgart Police Chief Phil Bogy, DeWitt Police Chief Steven Bobo, 911 Coordinator Alyssa Mannis, OEM Coordinator Megan Whitcomb, Deputy Chief Kayla Jenkins, Gillett Mayor Randy Womack, Gillett City Clerk Jennifer Lowe, Sheriff Johnny Cheek, SID Bradley Wilson, Judge Thomas “Eddie” Best, Admin. Asst. Kelli Owens, Ar County Clerk Melissa Wood, and Road Foreman for the South end Marvin Beaver. Absent were St. Charles Mayor Tim Bogy and Humphrey Mayor Michael Hodges.
Each Mayor had a turn to talk about what their city has been facing and asked Cotton questions about where they can find more funding. Cotton suggested they reach out to his or Sen. Boozman’s office for help. Strabala told Cotton that they needed funds for equipment for the police department.
Cotton talked to them about an ICE proposal that brings money into their budgets. The Mayors told him that illegal aliens aren’t that much of a problem here. The ones who are here are productive citizens. Mayor Black said they had approached them, but the council didn’t want to participate for fear of overreach by ICE.
Chief Bobo brought up funding for officers' mental health. There are so many things officers see on a regular basis and some are facing PTSD because of it. They need specialized care from therapists who understand what they go through. Cotton said he thought his office could help with that.
Alyssa Mannis, 911 Coordinator updated the council about her applying for grants for AWIN radios. Mannis said they have received 5,818 calls in 2026 and 99 percent were from cell phones. Since the last meeting they have remodeled the dispatch center. They have got screen service for the 911 map and now have three monitors, an ACIC monitor, a Smart 911 monitor and a CAD monitor with one keyboard and two mouse controls. They had to repair a relay at the annex after the last storm. There are now two new streets, Lon Lane and Elm Creek Ranch Road.
New OEM Coordinator Megan Whitcomb said she has been taking training and is the Adam Coordinator and the Red Cross, too.
Marvin Beaver, south end road department, said they had been working on drainage issues, replacing pipes, and building up low spots. Judge Best gave them an Attaboy for working with Tommy Lawson on the drainage issues.
Almyra Mayor Mark Bennett said they received a one million dollar grant to redo the municipal airport. Mark Hartz applied for a grant to make new runways and lights. They finally got the State to approve water and they are flushing fire hydrants and lines more.
DeWitt Mayor Jimmy Black said the gas lines have been rerouted all over town. He bragged on his city staff. It is budget time and sales tax is down. They are hoping to tear down about 15 houses and aren’t paving any streets this year.
Mayor Norma Strabala said their sales tax was down adopt $100,000. Salaries take up 80 percent of the budget. They have several street projects going on now and the wastewater plant should be completed by November. Half of it was paid for with grants. They received an estimate on painting the water towers. They need a new fire truck. They received a grant for new air packs and a new compressor. They gave the old one to Almyra. The city has also been awarded a grant for the airport and CAVU is expanding their place here and closing the New Mexico plant. The Cold Steppe plant is looking to expand as well. She also praised her staff for all their hard work. The police department received a grant to put in computers and printers in each car, cameras and new guns. They are applying for grants for cars and new bullet proof vests. She said they need four new cars. They have a grant pending for the drainage. There is new industry coming in.
Gillett Mayor Randy Womack said they were in the same boat with sales tax having lost their convenience store and liquor store. He said thank goodness for Dollar General.
Stuttgart was the host of the meeting and provided sandwiches for lunch. After all the updates the meeting was adjourned.
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