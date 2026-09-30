City Council Holds Special Meeting
The Stuttgart City Council held a special meeting last week due to the need to amend the Contract for the Stuttgart Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements. On Monday, September 21, Mayor Strabala received a letter with an amended contract number two on the wastewater treatment plant. Because prices continually are increasing, the engineers only gave the city one week to sign the amended contract.
Councilman Teddy Holt asked about the time frame regarding the amended contract and it was explained to him, several times, that this was not finalized until the week before and that no one knew about it until the final figures came in. Holt seemed to imply that they had known about it for the month prior, but was told by Dillon Madden, the representative from the engineering firm, that this was nothing that could be foreseen. It didn’t change the bottom line, so it didn't cost the city anything. Mayor Strabala did not know about it until Monday, Sept. 21 and she called the special meeting so they could approve it before the deadline of September 25.
The amendment was approved and the meeting was adjourned.
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