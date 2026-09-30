ARCO YGD to Host Community Job & Health Fair on October 13
STUTTGART, Ark. — ARCO Youth Growth & Development Program (ARCO YGD) is inviting local businesses, agencies, organizations, and community partners to participate in its upcoming Job & Health Fair, designed to connect Arkansas County residents with employment opportunities, health resources, and services that promote stronger families and healthier communities.
The event will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. at the ARCO Enrichment Center, 702 E. Michigan Street in Stuttgart.
Under the theme “Stronger Together. Healthier Communities. Brighter Futures,” the Job & Health Fair will bring together organizations that can provide valuable information and resources to job seekers, youth, families, and community members.
Participating organizations will have an opportunity to:
Connect with job seekers, families, youth, and community members.
Promote employment opportunities, programs, and community resources.
Support healthier lifestyles and overall wellness.
Partner with other organizations working to strengthen the community.
Make an Impact by helping create brighter opportunities and futures for local residents.
ARCO YGD is encouraging agencies and organizations to reserve a table and become part of this important community event. The goal is to create a welcoming space where residents can discover employment opportunities, learn about available services, and connect directly with organizations ready to support them.
“This event is about bringing resources and opportunities together in one place,” ARCO YGD representatives said. “When organizations work together, we can connect individuals and families with the tools, services, and opportunities they need to build stronger futures.”
Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to register by Tuesday, October 7 to secure their spot.
For more information or to reserve a table, contact ARCO YGD at 870-717-0020 or email:arcoyouthgdprogram@gmail.com
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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