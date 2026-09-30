1966 SHS Class Reunion
Bottom row right to left: Billy Holbert, Mary Jane Atkinson Weindorf, Judy_ Timmerman Terrell, Linda Roebbeke Derden, Vicki White Davis, Beth Mason, Sue Courson Cobb, Paula Gibson Stratton, Sandra Oltmann Campbell
Back row: Brenda Seay Dickson, Sherry Cook Brantley, Danny Quandt, Dennis Green, Joe Luebker, Mike Erstine, Larry Bull, Brenda Johnson Petty, Danny Ratcliff, Judy Spilker Thompson, Oscar Green, Ann Eagle Inman, Ronnie Bauman, Lee Green, Bruce Hayes, Mary Lou Hauge Ratcliff R. K. Sanders, Lynn Moore, Bill Bennett, Eddie Siems, Bob Bledsoe, Roy Chinn, Wendell Stratton.
Back row: Brenda Seay Dickson, Sherry Cook Brantley, Danny Quandt, Dennis Green, Joe Luebker, Mike Erstine, Larry Bull, Brenda Johnson Petty, Danny Ratcliff, Judy Spilker Thompson, Oscar Green, Ann Eagle Inman, Ronnie Bauman, Lee Green, Bruce Hayes, Mary Lou Hauge Ratcliff R. K. Sanders, Lynn Moore, Bill Bennett, Eddie Siems, Bob Bledsoe, Roy Chinn, Wendell Stratton.
The 1966 SHS class 60th reunion started off by dinner on Friday Night at Open Season restaurant, and met Saturday at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. After enjoying a nice Clay Eagle BBQ lunch we recognized all those that served in the Military for their service. Virtually all men in attendance had volunteered in some branch of the service or were drafted. Beth Mason and Mary Jane Weindorf did some trivia relating to the mid 60’s and Beth and Wendell Stratton encouraged several to tell of the escapades of classmates during high school. We had some great stories from the old three story high school. It was a very nice, enjoyable event.
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