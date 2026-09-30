“Pilgrim Reflections” - “Come On In”
Sometimes we just need a simple explanation to help us understand things; so this column is devoted to helping us understand this Biblical term:
Righteousness.
This word, taken from the Greek word “dikaios,” basically means “right-standing;” but it also means “made or declared right, sufficient, equitable, etc.” Thus, it’s the picture of “meeting the requirements set forth:” and, in light of Biblical teachings, it means “something we receive,” not what we are or can achieve.
Yes, by nature we’re all “sinners who fall short of God’s Glory” (Romans 3:23), i.e., miss the mark on the Law’s requirements of perfection. Or, as the prophet Isaiah described it, “We’re all unclean and all our works of righteousness are as filthy rags and we all fade away like a leaf—and our iniquities are like the wind and have taken us away” (Is. 64:6).
In other words, the Law says “Cursed is he who doesn’t continue in every work of the Law in order to do them” (Deuteronomy 27:26): which means, if we don’t “dot ever ‘i’ and cross every ‘t,’” we’re guilty in the Sight of a Perfect-and-Holy God and worthy of His Judgment and condemnation.
That’s why we find ourselves between the proverbial rock-and-a-hard place: because, by nature, we’re hotwired to sin. It’s the Operating System (O.S.) we’re born with and our default setting is programmed to sin against God even as Adam and Eve did.
So, by nature, we end up sinning: which puts us under the curse of the Law, where the penalty is death—both physically and spiritually (Rom. 6:23). In other words, we have three strikes against us (spiritually) even before we reach first base!!
But, thankfully, an all-seeing (omniscient) God knew this would be the case: and even before anything was created, He’d already predetermined that there’d have to be “the shedding of blood before there could be the remission/forgiveness of sin” (Hebrews 9:22).
That’s why He led Moses to establish the Levitical sacrificial system, where animals “without spot or blemish” were offered up as substitutes for the penitent worshippers. But, there was still a problem: because, even though the priest would say “You’re forgiven,” the worshiper would still feel guilty in his/her conscience.
Thankfully, when the time was right, God sent Jesus, His one-of-a-kind Son, to this earth to die on the Cross in our place. He knew that’s what it’d take to meet His Law’s demands of perfection as our sinless Substitute and the final Passover Lamb Who “takes away the sin of the world” (Isaiah 53; John 1:29, 36).
And, that’s why those who place their Faith (Trust) in Jesus alone as their Savior are “saved by Grace through Faith, not of works, lest anyone should boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). Likewise, we also receive HIS Righteousness or right-standing with God: which enables us to “come boldly to the God’s Throne and find Grace and Mercy to help in time of need” (II Corinthians 5:21; Heb. 4:16).
Look at it this way:
Let’s say you’re friends with the son of the President of the United States—but his dad doesn’t know you. One day you show up at the White House gate and tell the security guard that you want to see the President. He laughs and says “No way!!”
You tell him you’re friends with the President’s son; so, they call him and he comes out, takes you by the hand, leads you inside the Oval Office and said “Dad, I want you to meet ________.” And the President smiles, stands up, shakes your hand and says “Have a seat!”
What was the change? It was the son’s “right-standing,” i.e., relationship with his father, the most powerful man in the world. How much more so when Jesus’ Righteousness is given to us through His Blood and Death on the Cross (II Cor. 5:21).
That’s why we can now have “Joy unspeakable and full of Glory” (I Peter 1:8): because we’re adopted into God’s Family (Justification) and become “joint-heirs” with Jesus through Faith and the New Birth. Then, He opens wide Heaven’s Door and says “Mi casa su casa. Come on in. Welcome Home” (Matthew 25:21). Amen and amen. Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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