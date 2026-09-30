Everyday Faith with Mary: Driving a Nail
For most people driving a nail is relatively easy. As I said for most people except for yours truly. I have the hardest time hitting the nail with the hammer. I have been told time and time again to look where I want to hit, and it will work. Doesn’t work for me! Seems as if there is a major flaw in eye- hand coordination. Or the possibility could be that as I swing that trusty hammer, my vision veers away? Makes one wonder.
Then a very dangerous event began to happen, wondering of the mind. What about my relationship with Jesus? Without eyes on the Savior wondering from the flock occurs thus missing the mark. My path is no longer straight but now has crooks and curves in it. Before I know it, life seems to not be going so wonderfully. There seems to be things that don’t hit the nail on the head so to speak. Time to back up, put my eyes on the nail head (Jesus), and focus on correcting my hammer swing. Time to get in the scripture, which will guide the straying of the eyes.
- Hosea 14:1 – “Return, O Israel, to the LORD your God, for you have stumbled because of your iniquity. This is a call for realignment with God.
- Acts 3:19 – “Repent, then, and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped away, that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord.” This is a direct call to repentance and renewal.
- “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28 “In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3:6
By keeping eyes on the Lord, focusing becomes much easier. The path tends to become wonderfully straight, with much focus and purpose. Not knowing Jesus makes life without focus and unable to hit the nail on the head. Thus, life becomes extremely weary and complicated. Keep your eyes on Jesus and the earthly things will fade, bringing the important issues into focus. After all there are only two choices in this world that truly matter where you will spend eternity, Heaven or hell. My nail head is Jesus and Heaven. Praying you will join me there. God Bless Amen
Everyday Faith With Mary . is written by Mary Howell who grew up on a farm in Quitman, Arkansas. She is married to Pete Howell and between them they have four children, nine grandchildren and three fur babies. Mary has a deep love for the Lord, family, children and animals.
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