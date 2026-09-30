Dawn’s Delights
I sit here trying to decide what I am going to write about and my mind is so full of everything I have going on this week, I can’t concentrate on what to write! Ugh! I had thought about writing about the three Christian Comedians who performed at the Grand Prairie Center a couple weeks ago, but as happens sometimes, I have misplaced the notes I took that night. Jeez.
Because I am constantly running here and there and everywhere, I have several different notebooks I carry around at any given time to take notes at events I attend. Now those same notebooks could be in my car, on my couch, at my office, in my backpack…you get the idea.
This week is of course, the Stuttgart Homecoming so the schools are doing all kinds of things to show the Ricebirds their support. A tragic thing happened last Friday at the Watson Chapel game. Our number one quarterback, Cain Price, injured his shoulder and is more than likely out for several weeks. Thankfully, we have a back up, actually two. It is heartbreaking for Cain, Coach Price (who is also Cain’s Dad if you didn’t know) and the team. However, as they say, the show must go on and the team must continue, with or without Cain. I suspect he will remain on the sidelines to cheer on his teammates even though he can’t play himself. Hopefully, the doctors will get him on a road to recovery and Cain will do as they suggest and get himself ready to play again at some point. Last Friday’s game was another blowout and that was without Cain. Hopefully it will only motivate the Ricebirds even more! Here’s to a speedy recovery, Cain.
We have an election coming up and I hope you are registered to vote and that you get out and do so. But don’t believe all the campaign rhetoric. Find out where candidates stand on issues that are important to you. Don’t just take their word for it either. Watch the council meetings, or other meetIngs that the candidates attend or are involved in. Do they do what they say? Do they even know what the real issues are? Are they just blowing smoke, or do they have a plan to follow? Don’t vote for someone just because you know and like them, do a deep dive and find out who they really are when no one is watching. There will be a candidate forum on October 15, at the Grand Prairie Center sponsored by The Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, EAB Broadcasters and the Era-Enterprise.
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