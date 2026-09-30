Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.

September 30, 2026
by DrFaye

Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I keep saying I want my life to change, but if I am truthful, I keep doing the same things. I pray for something different, then fear talks me right back into what is familiar. How do I finally move?

Answer: Sometimes what we call being stuck is really being comfortable with what is familiar.

You can want change and still be afraid of what change will require. You can pray for a new door while keeping one hand on the old one.
But here is the shift. You do not need to feel fearless before you move. You need to decide that fear will no longer make your decisions.

Name It: What have you been saying you want to change?

Find the Real Fear: Are you afraid of failing, being judged, losing security, or discovering that you actually can succeed?

Take One Step: Make the call. Complete the application. Start the class. Have the conversation. Save the first dollar. One action interrupts stagnation.

Keep Moving: Do not wait for motivation to return. Build momentum through consistency.

Faith does not always remove uncertainty before we move. Sometimes faith says, “I cannot see the whole road, but I can see my next step.”
And that is enough.

Transformation Thought: The life you keep praying for may be waiting on the decision you keep postponing.

Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye





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