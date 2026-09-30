Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I keep saying I want my life to change, but if I am truthful, I keep doing the same things. I pray for something different, then fear talks me right back into what is familiar. How do I finally move?
Answer: Sometimes what we call being stuck is really being comfortable with what is familiar.
Name It: What have you been saying you want to change?
Find the Real Fear: Are you afraid of failing, being judged, losing security, or discovering that you actually can succeed?
Take One Step: Make the call. Complete the application. Start the class. Have the conversation. Save the first dollar. One action interrupts stagnation.
Keep Moving: Do not wait for motivation to return. Build momentum through consistency.
Transformation Thought: The life you keep praying for may be waiting on the decision you keep postponing.
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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