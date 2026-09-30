ROGER DALE CARTER
September 30, 2026
Roger Dale Carter, 73 of Dumas, Arkansas formerly of Gillett and Dewitt, Arkansas passed away on July 27, 2026, in Dewitt, Arkansas. Born on September 17, 1952, in Dewitt, Arkansas, the son of the late Otis and Patricia Carter. His parents and niece Taylor Carter preceded him in death.
Dale was Baptist by faith. Before his retirement in 2007, he was co-owner of Carter Building Supply. He also served in the United States Army, he served over two years overseas.
Survivors are his wife, Toni Carter of Dumas, Arkansas, sons, Jeremy (Melissa) Carter of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Gregg (Denise) Traylor of Alexander, Arkansas and daughter Ashley Spigener of Rowlett, Texas, brother Jerry Carter of Stuttgart, Arkansas and sister Teena Lavine of Pocahontas, Arkansas, three nephews and one niece, seven grandchildren: Audrey, Emerson, Owen, Hudson, Noah, Nora and Georgia.
Memorials in memory of Dale may be made to donor’s choice of charity.
In keeping with Dale’s final wishes, private inurnment in Hearn cemetery. Family will receive family and friends on October 3, 2026 at 4:30pm, at 104 North Circle Drive, Dewitt, Arkansas. Arrangements made by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR. Please sign the online guestbook at www.griffinfh.com
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!