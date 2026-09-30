Area Student Earns Recognition in ASMSA - TIP Program
Hot Springs - The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (ASMSA) recently recognized Oryza Gruden, who participated in ASMSA's Talent Identification Program (ASMSA-TIP) in 2025 - 2026 and earned the Recognition designation for their above-level testing performance.
ASMSA-TIP provides middle-grade students from across Arkansas the opportunity to challenge themselves through above-level testing and enrichment experiences. Students who qualify for the Recognition designation have achieved ACT scores that meet or exceed college readiness benchmarks in one or more ACT subject areas.
ASMSA-TIP provides middle-grade students from across Arkansas the opportunity to challenge themselves through above-level testing and enrichment experiences. Students who qualify for the Recognition designation have achieved ACT scores that meet or exceed college readiness benchmarks in one or more ACT subject areas.
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