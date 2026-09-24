2026 HOMECOMING COURT

September 24, 2026
by Submitted

The votes are in! 
The 2026 Stuttgart High School Homecoming Court was selected by a vote of the SHS student body!
Congratulations to this year’s Homecoming Court:

  • Jessie Ables

  • Allie Ayers

  • Leighton Conyears

  • Hadlee Currie

  • Lily Griffin

  • Bella Kate Jessup

  • Willow Rabeneck

  • Hali Watkins

  • Kylie White

  • Bethany Woodell

  • Addison Zella

Homecoming is scheduled for October 2.





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