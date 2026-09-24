2026 HOMECOMING COURT
The votes are in!
The 2026 Stuttgart High School Homecoming Court was selected by a vote of the SHS student body!
Congratulations to this year’s Homecoming Court:
The 2026 Stuttgart High School Homecoming Court was selected by a vote of the SHS student body!
Congratulations to this year’s Homecoming Court:
- Jessie Ables
- Allie Ayers
- Leighton Conyears
- Hadlee Currie
- Lily Griffin
- Bella Kate Jessup
- Willow Rabeneck
- Hali Watkins
- Kylie White
- Bethany Woodell
- Addison Zella
Homecoming is scheduled for October 2.
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