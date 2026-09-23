ARCO Derby Shows Out Last Weekend
Winners in the Final Heat of the Arkansas County Derby Saturday Night— 1st Place—Jackson Oxner— of Rondo
Dayne Paxton and Landon Booker collided and Booker ended up on his side and Paxton was safely monitored and taken to the hospital with a dislocated shoulder and concussion.
HOBO 1st Place - Ronnie Williams of DeWitt, 2nd Place - Warren Pollard of DeWitt, 3rd Place - Kelly Snyder of Almyra
Outlaw 1st Place - Kelly Snyder of Almyra, 2nd Place - Dylan West of Searcy, 3rd Place - Warren Pollard of DeWitt
The Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby delivered two full nights of excitement, competition, and plenty of action this past weekend, with hometown drivers earning victories in several heats and competitors from both sides of the river ultimately claiming the top spots in Saturday night’s final competition.
With more than 70 cars participating throughout the weekend and more than 20 advancing to the finals, the Derby provided spectators with plenty of action. Several heats on both nights kept the crowd engaged, particularly during the final competition, when three cars were knocked onto their sides and had to be pushed back into an upright position before the action could continue.
At times, the competition slowed as drivers carefully maneuvered their cars around the arena. Officials encouraged competitors to increase the pace and reminded them to “DERBY!” Drivers understand that they can spend thousands of dollars preparing their cars for competition and naturally want to protect their investment and remain in the competition as long as possible.
Once the field narrowed, however, the remaining drivers put on an impressive display. The final cars continued battling around the arena, delivering the hard-hitting action spectators had come to see until the final winner was determined.
While the drivers receive much of the attention, the success of the Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby also depends on the many people working behind the scenes. Countless hours are spent preparing the arena, organizing the cars, coordinating officials, arranging awards and prizes, and handling the many details necessary to make the event possible.
Jacob “Sully” Sullivan and his team of judges and officials play an important role in bringing the Derby together each year. Their efforts help attract drivers and spectators from throughout the region, including people who may travel to town only once a year specifically to attend the Derby.
The Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby has become an important annual tradition for the community, bringing together competitors, families, volunteers, and spectators for a weekend of entertainment and camaraderie.
A special thank-you goes to the Derby and Fair officials, volunteers, drivers, sponsors, and everyone else who contributes to the event. Their hard work and dedication help make the Arkansas County Fair and its Demolition Derby a memorable experience for the entire community.
For one weekend each year, the arena becomes the center of attention, and the efforts of everyone involved remind us of the importance of community, tradition, and the people who continue to make Arkansas County a special place to call home.
#068, #072, #073
With more than 70 cars participating throughout the weekend and more than 20 advancing to the finals, the Derby provided spectators with plenty of action. Several heats on both nights kept the crowd engaged, particularly during the final competition, when three cars were knocked onto their sides and had to be pushed back into an upright position before the action could continue.
At times, the competition slowed as drivers carefully maneuvered their cars around the arena. Officials encouraged competitors to increase the pace and reminded them to “DERBY!” Drivers understand that they can spend thousands of dollars preparing their cars for competition and naturally want to protect their investment and remain in the competition as long as possible.
Once the field narrowed, however, the remaining drivers put on an impressive display. The final cars continued battling around the arena, delivering the hard-hitting action spectators had come to see until the final winner was determined.
While the drivers receive much of the attention, the success of the Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby also depends on the many people working behind the scenes. Countless hours are spent preparing the arena, organizing the cars, coordinating officials, arranging awards and prizes, and handling the many details necessary to make the event possible.
Jacob “Sully” Sullivan and his team of judges and officials play an important role in bringing the Derby together each year. Their efforts help attract drivers and spectators from throughout the region, including people who may travel to town only once a year specifically to attend the Derby.
The Arkansas County Fair Demolition Derby has become an important annual tradition for the community, bringing together competitors, families, volunteers, and spectators for a weekend of entertainment and camaraderie.
A special thank-you goes to the Derby and Fair officials, volunteers, drivers, sponsors, and everyone else who contributes to the event. Their hard work and dedication help make the Arkansas County Fair and its Demolition Derby a memorable experience for the entire community.
For one weekend each year, the arena becomes the center of attention, and the efforts of everyone involved remind us of the importance of community, tradition, and the people who continue to make Arkansas County a special place to call home.
#068, #072, #073
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