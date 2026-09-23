Weekly Smile - Rick Deviney
Rick Deviney is originally from Pine Bluff, but moved his family to DeWitt from Dumas. Rick owns Deviney Ag and offers services to farmers to help growers keep their crops in check and provide recommendations on a weekly basis for best yields and practices.
Rick’s wife Kimberly Deviney is a teacher at DeWitt Middle School, and his middle child Lily is a new teacher at DeWitt Elementary. His oldest Olivia is interning in School Psychology through Arkansas State University in the Bentonville School District. The youngest daughter Charlie is a 10th grade student at DeWitt High School where she plays basketball and track. They all stay very busy with school life and events. In his spare time, Rick works on his ‘84 GMC and attends Hebron Baptist Church.
Rick enjoys reading the weekly Era Enterprise, holding media in his hands, and putting pictures and articles of his family on the fridge is also a bonus. I really liked that he noted that with our local paper, most people know the authors and reporters covering the articles, and in today’s world, trusting media and their sources are of the utmost importance. Thanks Rick!
Rick’s wife Kimberly Deviney is a teacher at DeWitt Middle School, and his middle child Lily is a new teacher at DeWitt Elementary. His oldest Olivia is interning in School Psychology through Arkansas State University in the Bentonville School District. The youngest daughter Charlie is a 10th grade student at DeWitt High School where she plays basketball and track. They all stay very busy with school life and events. In his spare time, Rick works on his ‘84 GMC and attends Hebron Baptist Church.
Rick enjoys reading the weekly Era Enterprise, holding media in his hands, and putting pictures and articles of his family on the fridge is also a bonus. I really liked that he noted that with our local paper, most people know the authors and reporters covering the articles, and in today’s world, trusting media and their sources are of the utmost importance. Thanks Rick!
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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