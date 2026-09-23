Stuttgart Police Reports
September 23, 2026
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/4/2026 9:01:16 AM (Initial)
On September 4 Friday I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to 510 West Lennox Rd due to someone stating they were going to get their gun and shoot up the place. Dispatched also advised me the suspect needed to be removed from Lennox Human resources. I arrived on scene and asked Human Resource personnel where the suspect was located. Human resources pointed to the second room on the right. I spoke with a 46 year-old male and advised him to leave. Sergeant Jim Gignac stated, not yet and that I needed to get the witness story first. I spoke with a supervisor and he stated he did not hear anything. He was just told what the man said when he was on the phone around 1:21 PM, by a 48 year-old female, the crew leader. I asked the Crew leader what had happened and she stated on Thursday September 3, 2026, that she was sitting at her desk helping another Employee with the computer. She advised she heard the suspect on the phone talking to the Medical Insurance company. She said she heard him throw his phone down and stated he was going to bring his gun in and shoot up the place at approximately 1:21 pm when she was about to get off work. I spoke with the third witness, a 38 year-old male and he said he was at a desk with the suspect learning how to operate the computer correctly. He stated he heard the suspect on the phone talking to the Medical Insurance company. He then said the suspect then stated (obscenity) and threw down his phone and said he would get his gun tomorrow and shoot everyone in the (obscenity) head. I sat down with the suspect, and he gave his story and he stated he did not have any intent by what he said he was just mad. He said he has been going through a hardship with being off work and his neck surgery and his wife transmission going out. He said his wife also totaled her car and lost her job. He said that is why he said what he said because he is going through financial trouble and they sold a horse. Due to him going through these hardships I do not believe he had any intent to harm anyone with the threats he made. I did not arrest him due to this being an affidavit process.
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/6/2026 7:24:14 AM (Initial)
On Friday September 4, 2026, I( Officer Evans) was dispatched to the lobby to take ma report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 34 year-old female, who advised that she had been in an accident. She stated that she was traveling south on Buerkle Street to drop off her child at school. She also stated that she was slowing down when the vehicle behind her hit her in the rear bumper. She said that she kept driving to the baseball parking lot and thought that the other
vehicle would pull in also but that it kept going. Her vehicle sustained a long scratch in the middle of the rear bottom bumper. Her vehicle is a 2013 Buick Enclave
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/6/2026 7:43:20 AM (Initial)
On Friday September 4, 2026, I ( Officer Evans) was dispatched to 113 E Harrison for a dispute in progress. Upon arrival I spoke with a 63 year-old female. She stated a 56 year-old female had knocked on her front door and when the door was opened the woman asked where she was, The victim said that when she walked into the living room The suspect said she wanted the money that the woman owed her and then hit the victim in the back of the head about four times. and then the suspect turned around and left. The victim said that’s when she called the police department.
Narrative - Gignac, James Michael - 9/7/2026 9:11:37 AM (Initial)
On September 7, 2026, I (Sgt. Gignac) was dispatched to 1918 S. Leslie Stuttgart AR. 72160. Stuttgart dispatch advised the caller stated a relative was unresponsive. Upon arrival Sgt. Colvin and I entered the house (1918 S. Leslie). Sgt. Colvin entered the room where the victim was said to be while I spoke with a family member. Sgt. Colvin advised the victim to be unresponsive and then I entered the room to check for a pulse. No pulse was found. I spoke with an eight year old (Juvenile) and asked for her information but also allowed her to explain to another relative about what happened to make it a little bit easier for the young girl. During this time, I was advised of the victim’s name. The relative explained to me that the victim had just been to the doctors approximately a week ago for constipation/bowel problems and had high blood pressure. She stated that the juvenile was at the house with the victim and called at approximately 8:00 AM on September 7, 2026, to ask for help cleaning the victim (Health Care). She and then the juvenile, while on the phone went into the room to check on the victim and the juvenile stated to the relative that the victim was not breathing. She then told the juvenile to call 911. The victim was located on the floor next to her bed. Her head was pointing towards the north, her legs/knees appeared to have failed her causing her to collapse, making her feet towards the west knees to the south. She was clothed and did not appear to have any markings that would indicate foul play. Medication: Potassium Chloride, Losartan, Pantoprazole Gabapentin Cyproheptadine Pregabalin Furosemide. These medications were located in the living room in a gallon Ziplock baggie. These medications were left with the family.
Narrative - Rook, Garrett - 9/9/2026 5:33:13 AM (Initial)
On September 7, 2026 I Cpl. Garrett Rook was dispatched to 325 West 2nd St. to take a report about a hit and run. Upon arrival I spoke with a 54 year old male and his wife, he told me that he was at a house around North Rose St. and East Anderson St. for most of the night and that when he came home he noticed some minor cosmetic damage to the rear of his car. He said he doesn’t know how or when this damage happened. The car is a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) with damage to the rear passenger tail light and a few scuff marks on the rear tailgate and bumper.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/10/2026 12:15:30 PM (Initial)
On September 9, 2026, I was dispatched to 406 E. 22nd Street in reference to a verbal disturbance involving a Walmart employee and a customer. Upon arrival, I made contact with the 65 year old employee, who stated that the suspect, identified as a 52 year old male, had instructed him to stay away from his children. The employee stated that he told the man, “Your kids are grown. You can’t keep me from talking to your kids.” He further stated that he told him, “Your kids can come around me if they
want to.” According to the employee, the man then threatened him, stating, “Stay away from my kids or I will whoop you and kill you, blow you up and shoot you.” No audio or video recording of the interaction was available. Due to the lack of recorded evidence, the employee was advised that this matter would require an affidavit process and that he would need to file the appropriate affidavit with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/10/2026 3:27:21 PM (Initial)
On September 10, 2026 I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched for a physical disturbance in progress at 205 East 22nd Street Stuttgart Arkansas 72160. I arrived on scene and spoke with a 28 year old male, and he stated his wife struck him in the left cheek. He began to tell me she lives at 503 South Leslie Street Stuttgart Arkansas 72160. Sergeant Jim Gignac spoke with the 27 year old female, and she advised Gignac her husband approached her abruptly and out of reaction she slapped him in the face. She said the argument was over one of their children he left the child in a car with the air-conditioner running. Gignac advised her of the affidavit process and how to file charges if she wanted to pursue charges. I advised the male if he wanted to file charges, he would have to get an affidavit and file through the prosecuting attorney’s office. Due to there not being any video of the domestic and the male not having any marks or markings on his face I did not make an arrest.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/15/2026 12:30:17 PM (Initial)
On September 15, 2026, I, Officer Dustin Devore (220), was dispatched to the main lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department, located at 514 South Main Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas, regarding a report of an attempted theft. Upon arrival, I spoke with a 73 year old female, who stated that an unknown black male had attempted to steal items from her property on September 14, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. She stated the male removed a lawn ramp from a truck by un bolting it and throwing it into her yard. She stated the male then attempted to steal a plant planter and a chair. According to her, the male was unsuccessful in taking the items but damaged the chair and the planter arrangement. She estimated the total damage to be approximately $200.00, consisting of approximately $100.00 for the planter and $50.00 for the chair, with the remaining amount attributed to the associated damage. I later learned the suspect was identified as a 73 year old black male. The victim stated the suspect left a cellular phone at 509 South Leslie Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160. I advised her that I would complete the report and that she could obtain a copy of the report in a couple of days.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 9/16/2026 10:19:45 AM (Initial)
On Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, I, Officer Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department, Upon arrival, contact was made with a 38 year old male, he stated that he has been having an on going situation with an individual identified as a 27 year old female. He stated that she has continuously contacted him via phone from multiple different numbers and private. She has sent messages to his current girlfriend and has been harnessing her as well. There is an active No Contact Order between the two individuals that was issued
on December 10th, 2025 and expires December 12th, 2026. Case number is CR25-1787. He was advised of the affidavit process.
On September 4 Friday I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to 510 West Lennox Rd due to someone stating they were going to get their gun and shoot up the place. Dispatched also advised me the suspect needed to be removed from Lennox Human resources. I arrived on scene and asked Human Resource personnel where the suspect was located. Human resources pointed to the second room on the right. I spoke with a 46 year-old male and advised him to leave. Sergeant Jim Gignac stated, not yet and that I needed to get the witness story first. I spoke with a supervisor and he stated he did not hear anything. He was just told what the man said when he was on the phone around 1:21 PM, by a 48 year-old female, the crew leader. I asked the Crew leader what had happened and she stated on Thursday September 3, 2026, that she was sitting at her desk helping another Employee with the computer. She advised she heard the suspect on the phone talking to the Medical Insurance company. She said she heard him throw his phone down and stated he was going to bring his gun in and shoot up the place at approximately 1:21 pm when she was about to get off work. I spoke with the third witness, a 38 year-old male and he said he was at a desk with the suspect learning how to operate the computer correctly. He stated he heard the suspect on the phone talking to the Medical Insurance company. He then said the suspect then stated (obscenity) and threw down his phone and said he would get his gun tomorrow and shoot everyone in the (obscenity) head. I sat down with the suspect, and he gave his story and he stated he did not have any intent by what he said he was just mad. He said he has been going through a hardship with being off work and his neck surgery and his wife transmission going out. He said his wife also totaled her car and lost her job. He said that is why he said what he said because he is going through financial trouble and they sold a horse. Due to him going through these hardships I do not believe he had any intent to harm anyone with the threats he made. I did not arrest him due to this being an affidavit process.
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/6/2026 7:24:14 AM (Initial)
On Friday September 4, 2026, I( Officer Evans) was dispatched to the lobby to take ma report. Upon arrival I spoke with a 34 year-old female, who advised that she had been in an accident. She stated that she was traveling south on Buerkle Street to drop off her child at school. She also stated that she was slowing down when the vehicle behind her hit her in the rear bumper. She said that she kept driving to the baseball parking lot and thought that the other
vehicle would pull in also but that it kept going. Her vehicle sustained a long scratch in the middle of the rear bottom bumper. Her vehicle is a 2013 Buick Enclave
Narrative - Evans, Christina Marie - 9/6/2026 7:43:20 AM (Initial)
On Friday September 4, 2026, I ( Officer Evans) was dispatched to 113 E Harrison for a dispute in progress. Upon arrival I spoke with a 63 year-old female. She stated a 56 year-old female had knocked on her front door and when the door was opened the woman asked where she was, The victim said that when she walked into the living room The suspect said she wanted the money that the woman owed her and then hit the victim in the back of the head about four times. and then the suspect turned around and left. The victim said that’s when she called the police department.
Narrative - Gignac, James Michael - 9/7/2026 9:11:37 AM (Initial)
On September 7, 2026, I (Sgt. Gignac) was dispatched to 1918 S. Leslie Stuttgart AR. 72160. Stuttgart dispatch advised the caller stated a relative was unresponsive. Upon arrival Sgt. Colvin and I entered the house (1918 S. Leslie). Sgt. Colvin entered the room where the victim was said to be while I spoke with a family member. Sgt. Colvin advised the victim to be unresponsive and then I entered the room to check for a pulse. No pulse was found. I spoke with an eight year old (Juvenile) and asked for her information but also allowed her to explain to another relative about what happened to make it a little bit easier for the young girl. During this time, I was advised of the victim’s name. The relative explained to me that the victim had just been to the doctors approximately a week ago for constipation/bowel problems and had high blood pressure. She stated that the juvenile was at the house with the victim and called at approximately 8:00 AM on September 7, 2026, to ask for help cleaning the victim (Health Care). She and then the juvenile, while on the phone went into the room to check on the victim and the juvenile stated to the relative that the victim was not breathing. She then told the juvenile to call 911. The victim was located on the floor next to her bed. Her head was pointing towards the north, her legs/knees appeared to have failed her causing her to collapse, making her feet towards the west knees to the south. She was clothed and did not appear to have any markings that would indicate foul play. Medication: Potassium Chloride, Losartan, Pantoprazole Gabapentin Cyproheptadine Pregabalin Furosemide. These medications were located in the living room in a gallon Ziplock baggie. These medications were left with the family.
Narrative - Rook, Garrett - 9/9/2026 5:33:13 AM (Initial)
On September 7, 2026 I Cpl. Garrett Rook was dispatched to 325 West 2nd St. to take a report about a hit and run. Upon arrival I spoke with a 54 year old male and his wife, he told me that he was at a house around North Rose St. and East Anderson St. for most of the night and that when he came home he noticed some minor cosmetic damage to the rear of his car. He said he doesn’t know how or when this damage happened. The car is a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) with damage to the rear passenger tail light and a few scuff marks on the rear tailgate and bumper.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/10/2026 12:15:30 PM (Initial)
On September 9, 2026, I was dispatched to 406 E. 22nd Street in reference to a verbal disturbance involving a Walmart employee and a customer. Upon arrival, I made contact with the 65 year old employee, who stated that the suspect, identified as a 52 year old male, had instructed him to stay away from his children. The employee stated that he told the man, “Your kids are grown. You can’t keep me from talking to your kids.” He further stated that he told him, “Your kids can come around me if they
want to.” According to the employee, the man then threatened him, stating, “Stay away from my kids or I will whoop you and kill you, blow you up and shoot you.” No audio or video recording of the interaction was available. Due to the lack of recorded evidence, the employee was advised that this matter would require an affidavit process and that he would need to file the appropriate affidavit with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/10/2026 3:27:21 PM (Initial)
On September 10, 2026 I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched for a physical disturbance in progress at 205 East 22nd Street Stuttgart Arkansas 72160. I arrived on scene and spoke with a 28 year old male, and he stated his wife struck him in the left cheek. He began to tell me she lives at 503 South Leslie Street Stuttgart Arkansas 72160. Sergeant Jim Gignac spoke with the 27 year old female, and she advised Gignac her husband approached her abruptly and out of reaction she slapped him in the face. She said the argument was over one of their children he left the child in a car with the air-conditioner running. Gignac advised her of the affidavit process and how to file charges if she wanted to pursue charges. I advised the male if he wanted to file charges, he would have to get an affidavit and file through the prosecuting attorney’s office. Due to there not being any video of the domestic and the male not having any marks or markings on his face I did not make an arrest.
Narrative - Devore, Dustin - 9/15/2026 12:30:17 PM (Initial)
On September 15, 2026, I, Officer Dustin Devore (220), was dispatched to the main lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department, located at 514 South Main Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas, regarding a report of an attempted theft. Upon arrival, I spoke with a 73 year old female, who stated that an unknown black male had attempted to steal items from her property on September 14, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. She stated the male removed a lawn ramp from a truck by un bolting it and throwing it into her yard. She stated the male then attempted to steal a plant planter and a chair. According to her, the male was unsuccessful in taking the items but damaged the chair and the planter arrangement. She estimated the total damage to be approximately $200.00, consisting of approximately $100.00 for the planter and $50.00 for the chair, with the remaining amount attributed to the associated damage. I later learned the suspect was identified as a 73 year old black male. The victim stated the suspect left a cellular phone at 509 South Leslie Street, Stuttgart, Arkansas 72160. I advised her that I would complete the report and that she could obtain a copy of the report in a couple of days.
Narrative - Stewart, Knycole - 9/16/2026 10:19:45 AM (Initial)
On Wednesday, September 16th, 2026, I, Officer Stewart was dispatched to the lobby of the Stuttgart Police Department, Upon arrival, contact was made with a 38 year old male, he stated that he has been having an on going situation with an individual identified as a 27 year old female. He stated that she has continuously contacted him via phone from multiple different numbers and private. She has sent messages to his current girlfriend and has been harnessing her as well. There is an active No Contact Order between the two individuals that was issued
on December 10th, 2025 and expires December 12th, 2026. Case number is CR25-1787. He was advised of the affidavit process.
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