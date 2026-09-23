“The Dish” Visits Wren
Hayden Balgavy with KTHV Channel 11’s “The Dish”, visited Wren Coffee and Co, at 214 A. Main in Stuttgart on Tuesday, September 22.
He tasted from the breakfast menu, the Mikey, which has ham, bacon, eggs, provolone cheese and house made muscadine jelly, and was overheard saying, “This is Amazine!”
Balgavy also tried the Wren Club, the Cali’ Dreamin’, Loaded Potato Soup, a hot cappuccino, an iced cinnamon roll latte and the piece d’ resistance, the cinnamon roll.
Balgavy praised Renzy Bailey, the owner, for the delicious food. You can watch the segment on KTHV on their morning news show, on The Vine, and the afternoon news as well.
He tasted from the breakfast menu, the Mikey, which has ham, bacon, eggs, provolone cheese and house made muscadine jelly, and was overheard saying, “This is Amazine!”
Balgavy also tried the Wren Club, the Cali’ Dreamin’, Loaded Potato Soup, a hot cappuccino, an iced cinnamon roll latte and the piece d’ resistance, the cinnamon roll.
Balgavy praised Renzy Bailey, the owner, for the delicious food. You can watch the segment on KTHV on their morning news show, on The Vine, and the afternoon news as well.
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