Wright joins AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Credit Department
Allie Wright has joined AgHeritage Farm Credit Services as a Credit Officer Trainee.
Wright will be based in the company’s Stuttgart office, which serves Arkansas County, eastern Jefferson County and southern Prairie County. Before joining AgHeritage she most recently worked at Arkansas Farm Bureau as a Claims Representative for Property and Ag Promise insurance.
“We are excited to have Allie join us at AgHeritage,” said JimBob Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. “With her past experience and ag background, we know she will make a fine addition to the team.”
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a customer-owned rural and agricultural lender with owned and managed assets of approximately $3.08 billion as of December 31, 2025. The company provides credit and related services to approximately 7,000 farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and the agribusiness industry in 24 Arkansas counties, with branch offices located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart. Learn more at agheritagefcs.com.
Wright will be based in the company’s Stuttgart office, which serves Arkansas County, eastern Jefferson County and southern Prairie County. Before joining AgHeritage she most recently worked at Arkansas Farm Bureau as a Claims Representative for Property and Ag Promise insurance.
“We are excited to have Allie join us at AgHeritage,” said JimBob Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. “With her past experience and ag background, we know she will make a fine addition to the team.”
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a customer-owned rural and agricultural lender with owned and managed assets of approximately $3.08 billion as of December 31, 2025. The company provides credit and related services to approximately 7,000 farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and the agribusiness industry in 24 Arkansas counties, with branch offices located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart. Learn more at agheritagefcs.com.
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