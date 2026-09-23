While Most of the Town Is Sleeping
There is a strange moment in a small town when one workday meets another.
Most of us never see it.
The streets are quieter. Porch lights are still on. Restaurants haven’t started serving breakfast, and many alarm clocks haven’t sounded yet.
But somebody is already working.
At the hospital, one shift is preparing to go home while another is arriving. At the mills and manufacturing plants, workers who have spent the night keeping operations moving are watching the clock as the next shift begins pulling into the parking lot.
Somewhere, a law enforcement officer is finishing a long night.
A convenience-store clerk is still behind the counter.
Someone is preparing food for people who will soon be heading to work.
And while most of the town is sleeping, an entire community is still awake.
Here in our community, Baptist Health Medical Center doesn’t turn off the lights when the rest of us go home. Twenty-four-hour care means someone is always there—a nurse, technician, physician, support worker, or another member of the healthcare team caring for someone who needs them.
Then there are industries like Lennox, Producers and Riceland. Drive by at the right hour and you’ll see it: the lights are still on. While much of the community sleeps, people are working inside, keeping production moving through first, second, and third shifts.
And there is another group we may see even less.
Home healthcare workers.
While a family sleeps, someone may be sitting quietly nearby caring for an aging parent, a person with a disability, or someone recovering from illness. They may be checking on them, helping them through the night, or simply remaining awake because the person in their care cannot safely be left alone.
No factory whistle announces their shift.
No brightly lit building tells us they’re working.
But they are awake.
That’s what struck me.
While most of the town is sleeping, an entire community is still awake.
I’ve always found shift changes interesting because they reveal something we don’t often think about:
Our communities never really close.
We talk about first shift, second shift, and third shift as though they’re simply blocks on a schedule.
But there are people inside those shifts.
There are families arranging meals around them.
Parents sleeping while children are at school.
Spouses learning to keep the house quiet during hours when everyone else is awake.
People driving home as the rest of us are driving to work.
Some workers watch the sunrise and know it means their workday is almost over.
For others, that same sunrise means theirs is just beginning.
Same town.
Same morning.
Completely different lives.
And every one of them matters.
We naturally notice work that happens while we’re awake. We see the teacher entering the school, the store opening, the city employee mowing, the delivery truck coming down the street.
But much of what makes our daily lives possible happened hours before we arrived.
That’s worth remembering.
The patient who needed help at 2 a.m. didn’t have to wait until morning because someone was there.
The factory didn’t stop producing because the sun went down.
The emergency didn’t check the clock before happening.
The traveler could still stop for fuel.
Someone answered the telephone.
Someone watched the monitors.
Someone kept the equipment running.
Someone stayed awake.
There is dignity in that kind of work.
And there is sacrifice.
Working while the world sleeps requires a rhythm many of us never have to consider. Birthdays, church services, school programs, family dinners, ball games, and holidays don’t always line up neatly with a work schedule.
Sometimes showing up for your community means missing something happening in your own home.
That’s why I think we should notice these workers a little more.
Not pity them.
See them.
The person standing beside you in the grocery store at eight o’clock in the morning may not be starting the day.
They may be ending one.
The neighbor whose grass doesn’t get cut until late afternoon may not be lazy.
He may have been working all night.
The mother sleeping at noon may not be wasting the day.
She may have spent the night caring for someone else’s family at the hospital.
Perspective changes when we know the story.
And perhaps that’s one of the greatest gifts community can give us: learning to look beyond what we see and remember that everybody around us is carrying a life we may know nothing about.
Tonight, when many of us turn off the lights, somebody else will turn theirs on.
They’ll grab their keys.
Kiss somebody goodbye.
And head into another shift.
While most of the town is sleeping, they’ll help keep it running.
Around Town Insight™
Most of us never see it.
The streets are quieter. Porch lights are still on. Restaurants haven’t started serving breakfast, and many alarm clocks haven’t sounded yet.
But somebody is already working.
At the hospital, one shift is preparing to go home while another is arriving. At the mills and manufacturing plants, workers who have spent the night keeping operations moving are watching the clock as the next shift begins pulling into the parking lot.
Somewhere, a law enforcement officer is finishing a long night.
A convenience-store clerk is still behind the counter.
Someone is preparing food for people who will soon be heading to work.
And while most of the town is sleeping, an entire community is still awake.
Here in our community, Baptist Health Medical Center doesn’t turn off the lights when the rest of us go home. Twenty-four-hour care means someone is always there—a nurse, technician, physician, support worker, or another member of the healthcare team caring for someone who needs them.
Then there are industries like Lennox, Producers and Riceland. Drive by at the right hour and you’ll see it: the lights are still on. While much of the community sleeps, people are working inside, keeping production moving through first, second, and third shifts.
And there is another group we may see even less.
Home healthcare workers.
While a family sleeps, someone may be sitting quietly nearby caring for an aging parent, a person with a disability, or someone recovering from illness. They may be checking on them, helping them through the night, or simply remaining awake because the person in their care cannot safely be left alone.
No factory whistle announces their shift.
No brightly lit building tells us they’re working.
But they are awake.
That’s what struck me.
While most of the town is sleeping, an entire community is still awake.
I’ve always found shift changes interesting because they reveal something we don’t often think about:
Our communities never really close.
We talk about first shift, second shift, and third shift as though they’re simply blocks on a schedule.
But there are people inside those shifts.
There are families arranging meals around them.
Parents sleeping while children are at school.
Spouses learning to keep the house quiet during hours when everyone else is awake.
People driving home as the rest of us are driving to work.
Some workers watch the sunrise and know it means their workday is almost over.
For others, that same sunrise means theirs is just beginning.
Same town.
Same morning.
Completely different lives.
And every one of them matters.
We naturally notice work that happens while we’re awake. We see the teacher entering the school, the store opening, the city employee mowing, the delivery truck coming down the street.
But much of what makes our daily lives possible happened hours before we arrived.
That’s worth remembering.
The patient who needed help at 2 a.m. didn’t have to wait until morning because someone was there.
The factory didn’t stop producing because the sun went down.
The emergency didn’t check the clock before happening.
The traveler could still stop for fuel.
Someone answered the telephone.
Someone watched the monitors.
Someone kept the equipment running.
Someone stayed awake.
There is dignity in that kind of work.
And there is sacrifice.
Working while the world sleeps requires a rhythm many of us never have to consider. Birthdays, church services, school programs, family dinners, ball games, and holidays don’t always line up neatly with a work schedule.
Sometimes showing up for your community means missing something happening in your own home.
That’s why I think we should notice these workers a little more.
Not pity them.
See them.
The person standing beside you in the grocery store at eight o’clock in the morning may not be starting the day.
They may be ending one.
The neighbor whose grass doesn’t get cut until late afternoon may not be lazy.
He may have been working all night.
The mother sleeping at noon may not be wasting the day.
She may have spent the night caring for someone else’s family at the hospital.
Perspective changes when we know the story.
And perhaps that’s one of the greatest gifts community can give us: learning to look beyond what we see and remember that everybody around us is carrying a life we may know nothing about.
Tonight, when many of us turn off the lights, somebody else will turn theirs on.
They’ll grab their keys.
Kiss somebody goodbye.
And head into another shift.
While most of the town is sleeping, they’ll help keep it running.
Around Town Insight™
A community doesn’t operate on one schedule. It works because people show up at different hours, in different places, carrying different responsibilities toward the same shared life. Sometimes appreciating our neighbors begins by remembering that while we’re resting, someone else is keeping watch.
Know someone whose story should be told—or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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