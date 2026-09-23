“Don’t Be Afraid”
In reality, they were so often His three, most-used words:
“Don’t Be Afraid.”
Yes, wherever He went, Jesus was prone to use those words because He knew fear is a part of who we are. By nature, we’re afraid of sudden noises and what lurks in the darkness at night.
Likewise, we’re not just afraid of the unknown; we’re also afraid of the “known” (e.g., terrorist threats, global warming, an unstable economy, failing health, etc.). And, that’s why so often our blood pressure’s high: because we’re in a constant state of “heightened alert”—wondering when “the hammer might fall.”
That’s why God showed Isaiah that the coming Messiah—the anointed-and-appointed, Promised One sent from God—would be known as “the Prince of Peace” (Is. 9:6): because He’d be the One Who’d deliver us from our sin, guilt, doubts, fears, etc.
Yes, He’d be the One Who gives hope in despair. . .comfort in sorrow. . .assurance in uncertainty. . .cleansing of guilt, etc. . .because it’s His Presence within that gives us His incomparable, indescribable Peace.
That’s what comforted (and delivered) Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in King Nebuchadnezzar’s fiery furnace (Daniel 3:24-25). It was also what calmed the wind and the waves in the storm on the Sea of Galilee when the disciples thought they were going to drown (Mark 4:35-39).
Instead of noticing that Jesus was asleep in the storm and following His example, they woke Him up and cried “Master, do You not care that we’re about die?!?” (v.38). And, He got up, looked at the howling winds and white-capping waves and said “Quiet! Peace, be still:” and, suddenly, there was a great calm (v.39)!
Then, He looked at them and asked “Why are you so fearful? Why is it that you have no faith??” (v.40). And, the reason is found in the next verse when they talked among themselves and asked “What kind of a MAN is this: that even the wind and the sea obey Him??” (v.41).
Yes, that was the reason they were so afraid: because they still didn’t understand Who He was/is—and wouldn’t until after the Resurrection, His Ascension back into Heaven and the coming of the Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost.
And, in reality the same is true today—for it’s only when we know Jesus personally (not just about Him) and have an abiding relationship with Him, that we experience His “Peace that passes all comprehension” (John 14:27; Philippians 4:7).
Look at it this way:
It’s not enough to say “I believe there’s a God”—for the “demons also believe that and tremble” (James 2:19). But, all that changes when the head knowledge becomes true heart knowledge (Faith) that rests in Who God is and what He has promised (Hebrews 11:6).
Simply put, it’s knowing that the God of the universe—who made everything that is, including us—lives within our heart and will “never leave us or forsake us” (Heb. 13:5). It’s knowing He “holds us in the hollow of His Hand and nothing or no one can separate us from Him” (Jn. 10:28-30; Romans 8:31-39). Hallelujah!!
Yes, it’s all about simple, childlike Faith that says “God said it and that settles it!” It’s knowing that NOTHING happens apart from His Direction or Permission. And, it’s also knowing that, ultimately, everything’s going to turn out okay: because He promised it would! Glory!!
That’s why Jesus told the disciples in the upper room that to “not let their hearts be troubled, i.e., like a storm-tossed sea: because, if they truly believed in God to also believe in Him” (Jn. 14:1).
And, isn’t that what we need today: to believe in the one, true-and-living God and the One He sent to show us what He’s like (Jn. 1:1, 14; 14:9)? Yes, most assuredly.
So, focusing on the headlines and watching the evening news. Keep your eyes on Jesus and soon His Presence will calm your heart and mind as He promised. Amen.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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