Dawn’s Delights
This time of year always has my staff and I jumping from one event to another! I say my staff, but in reality that’s two contract reporters, LeeAnn Morgan and Sabrina Rodgers, who cover DeWitt sports and events, and myself, who covers Stuttgart events. Now LeeAnn also teaches school and has another second job to boot, Sabrina is also our ad representative, so as you can see, we are doing our best to cover all of Arkansas County. I hear grumbling from people who get upset because someone was not covering an event that was held. It’s very frustrating when no one even bothered to tell someone about said event. So here is the office number 870-800-6397 (NEWS), my personal cell 870-267-8274, and Sabrina’s personal cell 870-830-0757. If you have an event coming up, please let us know. Keep in mind that because our printer changed our print days we will need at least two weeks' notice to get it in the calendar prior to the event. If you are a writer, by all means, send a story in. I will edit it for grammar and APA style, but it will be your story. I remember years ago, (because I’m old) when every community had a local resident who sent “news” items about events upcoming and past. I would love for that to be the case again.
Social media should not be your source of news, even for events. What happens to me many times is that by the time I see the post about the event, it’s over. I tell people ALL the time, do not expect me to see about your event from social media, I don’t sit in front of my computer looking at Facebook. I may run down my feed and share some things when I first get in the office for maybe 15-20 minutes, other than that I am working on the computer writing stories or checking the endless emails I receive daily.
For those grumblers…wait til you see all the news and photos from the Arkansas County Fair last weekend. Our prayers are with the young man who was injured at the Derby.
Until next time…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!