Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I have spent years helping everybody else, and lately I have been asking myself, “What about me?” I love my family and the people in my life, but I feel like I have lost myself somewhere along the way. Is it selfish to want something for me now?
Answer: No. Wanting a life of your own does not mean you love anyone else less.
Sometimes we become so identified by what we do for others that we forget there is still a person underneath all those responsibilities.
Remember Who You Are: Make a list of what brings you joy, what interests you, and what you once wanted to explore.
Make Room for Yourself: Put something on your calendar that belongs to you, not your job, family, church, or responsibilities.
Release the Guilt: Caring for yourself does not require abandoning anyone else.
Begin Again: Take one small step toward something that makes you feel alive.
There may be dreams inside you that have been quiet for years. Quiet does not mean dead.
You have spent a lot of time being there for everybody else. Perhaps this is the season to discover what is still waiting inside you.
Transformation Thought: You are more than what you do for other people. There is still a life inside you worth discovering.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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