Arkansas Department of Health to Hold Community Flu Clinics Statewide Vaccines to be provided at no charge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will begin hosting community flu vaccine clinics statewide starting Monday, September 21. A schedule for flu clinics in all 75 counties can be found at healthy.arkansas.gov. Everyone 6 months or older is encouraged to get a flu vaccine each year.
No appointment is needed. Vaccines will be provided at no charge. People should bring their insurance cards to the flu vaccine clinic. If they do not have insurance or if their insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.
“Getting your flu vaccine is a simple step you can take to protect yourself and the people around you,” Dr. Sarah Labuda, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations, said. “By offering vaccines at community clinics across the state, we try to make it as easy as possible for Arkansans to get vaccinated and stay healthy this flu season.”
The flu is caused by a virus that spreads easily when a sick person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Most people start feeling sick about two days after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, tiredness, and headaches.
Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the flu. This includes pregnant women, adults age 65 or older, young children, and people with long-term health conditions or weakened immune systems. Caregivers of people at higher risk are also encouraged to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated can help protect you and reduce the risk of spreading the flu to the people you love and care for. Anyone with questions is encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider.
Good handwashing habits can help prevent the spread of flu, but the best protection is the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. If you get the flu after being vaccinated, the vaccine can help reduce how sick you get. Mild soreness or aches can happen after a flu vaccine and usually go away on their own.
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