25 Years Later, Arkansans Will Never Forget 9/11
Twenty-five years ago, radical terrorists shockingly and ruthlessly attacked our nation. In a matter of hours, 2,977 innocent lives were taken, families were changed forever and America entered a new era.
A quarter of a century later, we still remember those lost and honor the heroes who ran toward danger that fateful day.
One of those victims was Sara Low, a 28-year-old flight attendant from Batesville who was working on American Airlines Flight 11. After terrorists seized control of the plane, authorities believe Sara gave her telephone calling card to fellow flight attendant Madeline Amy Sweeny, who used it to relay critical information to the ground. Flight 11 ultimately crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard.
Sara’s story reminds us that September 11 was not something that happened somewhere far away to people we did not know. It affected families and communities across our country, including right here in Arkansas.
So it is no surprise that Arkansans continue gathering to mark its impact.
Mountain Home observed the anniversary at its Veterans Plaza around a memorial that includes a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, continuing a tradition of solemnly reflecting as well as educating new generations.
At Little Rock Air Force Base, airmen, families and community members participated in a 9/11 Memorial 5K and Ruck at Heritage Park before collectively acknowledging the service and sacrifice in the attack and military operations that followed.
At the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, the Army and Air Force ROTC programs once again honored the fallen through a memorial stair climb. They scaled the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the journey first responders made to save lives in the Twin Towers.
These acts of remembrance are important. A generation of Americans has now been born since September 11, 2001. Many young people have no personal memory of that morning. They know 9/11 as a moment in history, not as the day when the world watched the unimaginable unfold on television or waited anxiously for word from a loved one.
It is our responsibility to make sure they understand what happened and why it matters.
We must always teach our children and grandchildren about our fellow Americans who never made it home. We must remember the firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, military members and civilians who risked their lives to help others. We must remember the passengers on Flight 93 who fought back against their hijackers and prevented even greater loss of life.
We must also remember how America responded.
In the days and weeks after the attacks, Americans came together in ways that transcended political parties, geographic boundaries and other differences that often divide us. Neighbors helped neighbors. Strangers reached out to strangers. Americans stood together, united by a shared love of country and a determination to protect our way of life.
The spirit of unity and service is part of the legacy we must preserve.
I have consistently joined my colleagues in supporting legislation to commemorate anniversaries of 9/11 and honor the memory of those who were lost. But our commitment to remembering cannot end with a ceremony, a resolution or an anniversary. The best way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice is to carry their example forward.
We can do that by serving our communities, supporting our first responders who continue to answer the call and standing behind the men and women in uniform who defend our nation. In cherishing and protecting the freedoms we hold dear, we sustain the work of these heroes.
The lessons of September 11 remain with us a quarter-century on. The world has changed, but the courage and resolve displayed that day will not be forgotten.
From Batesville to Mountain Home, from Little Rock Air Force Base to our college campuses, Arkansans continue to show that we will remember, honor and serve.
We will never forget Sara Low and every American whose life was taken that day. And we will never forget the strength, compassion and resilience that day revealed.
I am proud that The Natural State continues our efforts to ensure we never forget.
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