Ricebirds Defeat White Hall 55-13
The Ricebirds started out at White Hall receiving the ball, but ended up having to punt. The Bull Dogs took over on the 39-yard line and scored first with a field goal.
The Bull Dogs scored first with a field goal but the Ricebird defense held them to one more field goal in the first half. The Bull Dog defense could not stop the Ricebirds front line.
Coach Josh Price said, “ The penalties were addressed at half, we do NOT do that kind of stuff at Stuttgart.”
The Ricebirds Defense is shutting down offenses every week. This week three players had seven tackles, Bradley Benton, Kipton Carey and Knox Hillman. Ladadrian Smith had five, including two for losses. Defensively the Birds had two interceptions also.
With 3:41 left in the first half, the Ricebirds block a punt and Hudson Caver picks it up in the end zone for a Ricebird touchdown. The PAT is good by Parker Ellis. 14-3 Ricebirds.
Kickoff to White Hall and on first and ten on the 22-yard line, Kipton Carey gets a pick six
for a Ricebird touchdown. The PAT is blocked. Ricebirds lead 3-20
White Hall takes the kick off then can’t move the ball, they receive a flag and that backs them up to inside their own 20, then Keaton Byers intercepts for a pick six. This would make his seventh interception of the season. Price goes for two and gets it. Ricebirds lead 28-3 with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
White Hall takes over, on third and 20 from the 20-yard line, Cordero Berry knocks the ball away and White Hall has to settle for a field goal. Birds lead 28-6
Offensively, Cain Price was 12 for 20 with 193 yards, three touchdown passes and one interception. The two surprises were only three yards rushing and the interception. Price also had his 100th touchdown pass, to Keaton Byers, who also had a pick six in this game. Kipton Carey also had a pick six in this game. The Ricebirds have got so many really good receivers on offense who give Price a place to throw when he scrambles. Seven out of eight receivers have an average of 10 yards or more. Out of eight receivers the lowest total yards per receiver was 16 yards and two players had totals of over 50 yards: Keaton Byers and Tayquan Hall.
Special teams had Tayquan Hall with a kick-off return for 96 yards and a touchdown. After the Bull Dogs regained possession, the Ricebirds forced a fumble and four plays later, Price connected with Montevious Brooks for a 14 yard touchdown. 35-6 Ricebirds with 8:40 left in the half.
With 1:56 left in the half Price connects with Jay Griffin for another Ricebird touchdown, PAT is good. Ricebirds extend their lead to 42-6.
On the kickoff return Chandler Chambers strips the ball and Ricebirds recover. Price hands off to Tayquan Hall who gets to the 15 yard line. Price then connects with Kymarion Wiley for another Ricebird touchdown and the PAT is good. Ricebirds 49-6 at the half.
“We had a great team effort in all three phases, seven different kids scored a touchdown,” said Coach Josh Price.
After the half the mercy rule kicked in and the clock kept running. Braxton Kirkdoffer came in to replace Price during the second half. With four minutes left in the third quarter, Kirkdoffer connects with Jaden Mills for another Ricebird touchdown. They went for two but the pass was incomplete. 55-6 Ricebirds. Kirkdoffer was four for six and 46 yards.
With two minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Bull Dogs are able to score a touchdown. The PAT is good and the clock runs out. 55-13 Ricebirds. For the third year in a row the Ricebirds are 3-0.
Coach Price said, when asked about what is upcoming, “We are off this week and then open conference play at Watson Chapel the 25th. They took Helena's place in our conference.”
Go Birds!
Go Birds!
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