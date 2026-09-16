Pierce and Johnson Win Tennis
Lisa Pierce and Debbie Johnson came out on top at the BPF Tennis tournament over the weekend. Elizabeth Mulloy and Melinda Hopson came in second.
The tournament was part of the BPF Golf, Tennis, Baggo Tournaments and Car Show held to raise money for childhood cancer.
The Brooklyn Project Foundation was started by Susan and Justin Ray after their daughter, Asher’s battle with Ewings Sarcoma. Asher “Bit” passed away in 2019 at the age of nine. Since then the foundation has given one million dollars to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital to help battle childhood cancer. They are committed to continue the fight until childhood cancer is no more.
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