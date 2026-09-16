Golf Team Wins BPF Golf
September 16, 2026
The 7th Annual Brooklyn Project Foundation Golf tournament was held Friday, September 11, with 31 teams playing at the Stuttgart Country Club. All proceeds from the tournament go to fight childhood cancer at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Last year the foundation donated one million dollars to the hospital’s Innovative Therapeutic Program. Dr. David Beckton was on hand to thank everyone for helping the hospital, as well as playing in the tournament.
The Golf Team of Dr. Jerry Sparrow, Andrew Sanders and Joe Schimmel won the tournament with a 51. Professional Pharmacy’s team of Zac Smith, Tripp Morgan and Will Smith came in second with a 52. The 31st place team was Lion Legal’s Elizabeth Dusek, Tara Pool and Danielle Hasty.
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