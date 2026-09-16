Dragons Cage The Cougars With 37-18 Final Score
A wall of Dragon linemen move together against the Cougars. Pictured are #70 Jack Noble (SR), #9 Kaiden Golden (JR), #60 Yahu Jimenez (SR), #78 Trayvon Holder (JR)
Dragon quarterback, #4 Kaden Pippinger (SR) consults the sidelines for the next play as #53 Cole Kiestler (SR) and #60 Yahu Jimenez (SR) look on
The DeWitt Senior High Dragons traveled to Helena Central on Friday, September 11th to take on the Cougars in non-conference play.
The Dragons would lead the scoreboard 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, and they would close out the first half of the game with scores Dragons 22, Cougars 0 at halftime.
The final score of the game was Dragons 37, Cougars 18.
The Dragon defense had some impressive stats: Xa Cox - 10 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass break up. Cannon Craig - 10 tackles. Camron Mitchell - 9 tackles. Kaden Boyd - 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. Kaiden Golden - 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 pass breakup. Angel Vega - 6 tackles, 1 sack. Cruz Miller - 1 forced fumble. Jack Noble - fumble recovery.
The Dragon offense made productive use of their skills: Kaden Pippinger - 170 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions. Rodney Ross - 86 passing yards, 1 conversion, 1 interception. Kaiden Golden - 1 rushing touchdown, 2 conversions. Rae Frye - 5 receptions, 79 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 1 conversion. Xa Cox - 4 receptions, 76 receiving yards. Landon Graham - 3 receptions, 56 receiving yards, 75-yard kick return for a touchdown. Layden Burns - 2 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 1 touchdown. Cane Fisher - 4 receptions, 23 rushing yards, 1 reception, 14 receiving yards.
The Dragons have a Bye Week on 9/18/26. They will resume play on 09/25/26 when they play host to the Warren Lumberjacks in Dragon Stadium. Kick off will be at 7:00 p.m.
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