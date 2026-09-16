WHAY Honors Wal-Mart Employees
Several Wal-Mart employees were honored Friday morning by the WHAY organization. We Honor and Appreciate You is an organization begun by Arlexia and James Sain to honor those in our community for their community service.
Those given plaques were Aaron Mertz who has been with Wal-Mart 19 years (2007-2026), Stephanie Johnson 30 years, Martha Lowe 26 years, Sandy Fletcher 38 years, Cindy Nobles 34 Olympia Moore seven years, Donna Bates 16 years, Jennifer Amos 31 years, Rachel Hogan 35 years, Sheila Applewhite 30 years. The employees were given two cakes in appreciation and are pictured with Manager Kevin Newton.
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