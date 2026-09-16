Stuttgart City Council
The Stuttgart City Council met on September 1 at City Hall. The first item on the agenda was a recommendation letter from the Planning and Zoning Commission to allow a variance for Murphy Oil. This was not for the site on 22nd Street that has already been approved. This variance is for a project that is not gone into the design stage yet, it is in the conceptual phase.
The Allen Temple Missionary Baptist Church had requested time for a public comment and sent a letter to the council with their statement. They were concerned about any gas leaks, as well as traffic which might affect their services and funerals. You can read the full statement on the dewitt-ee.com website.
Michelle Jacobs, City Attorney, explained that every underground gas tank has to meet certain requirements. Ultimately Murphy Oil is responsible for being licensed by ADEQ. They legally have to be compliant with state law. To Allen Temple’s statement she assured them that Washington Street will not be affected by the station. Murphy is going to widen Spring Street and donate it back to the city. Traffic will come into the station by Spring St. or Buerkle St.
After more discussion and explanation on the issue, a vote was taken to allow the variance once everything has been done in compliance. Jacobs also told the audience that the Era-Enterprise is the only newspaper on record in Arkansas County and legal notices must be placed in it.
“People can put them online, but they also must be in the Newspaper on record in the County.”
Next on the agenda was the expansion of CAVU at the airport. Resolution 2026-09 which is a proposal to expand their business from Roswell, New Mexico to Stuttgart. The Mayor visited with Bryan Hancock, the head of CAVU here, but who was unable to attend this meeting. The city is able to help negotiate a better interest rate to help with their financing from Farmers and Merchants Bank. JonAaron Jackson was present to represent F and M Bank. CAVU plans to use local contractors to help with the building facility, which the upgrade ill also bring new jobs to the area. The resolution passed.
The council tabled the discussion on commercial garbage rates until the second meeting in October, when they will have more data.
There was discussion on street closures for private events. Councilman Darren Haller said he didn’t think it was good to close a public street for eight hours for a private party. They discussed putting time limits in place. Jacobs said she would work up an ordinance for this.
“Why aren’t people using the parks that we have spent money on to improve?” Haller asked.
There was also discussion on the issue of mopeds and electric bicycles. According to state law they are not allowed on city streets. She asked the council to look over the law and get back to her with their ideas. A suggestion was made to have registration and licensing. Most of the kids driving them are not even of driving age.
There was also discussion on the issue of mopeds and electric bicycles. According to state law they are not allowed on city streets. She asked the council to look over the law and get back to her with their ideas. A suggestion was made to have registration and licensing. Most of the kids driving them are not even of driving age.
They also need to strengthen the current ordinance on dogs, or at least make it enforceable.
Mayor Strabala said sales tax was up this month. It is still down overall, though. She also said they have applied for a grant for North Hills drainage issues.
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