Quorum Court Meets September 8 at Annex in DeWitt
The Arkansas County Quorum Court met September 8 at the Courthouse Annex in DeWitt for its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting was called to order with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and roll call.
The minutes from the August 11 meeting were approved.
Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Curtis Ahrens provided an overview of matters discussed during the Budget and Finance Committee meeting held earlier that morning. Discussion focused on ordinances presented to the Quorum Court, the Sheriff’s report regarding the Community Service Project, revenue bonds, and an update concerning the South Courthouse.
During new business, Sheriff Johnny Cheek provided an update on the Adult and Juvenile Detention Facilities. The facilities currently house 71 male inmates, 14 female inmates, and five inmates classified as “309s.” Cheek reported that construction personnel were expected to begin work at the facilities that day.
Cheek also discussed the new position within the Criminal Investigation Division that began in January. He said CID Investigator Wilson has remained busy investigating cases involving smaller-scale drug dealers.
Cheek reported several significant drug seizures made by the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Department. Earlier in the year, investigators seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Cheek said investigators have been able to identify travel routes used by drug traffickers and conduct investigations that have resulted in arrests and seizures.
Over the weekend, Bradley made a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of approximately two pounds of cocaine, 500 ecstasy tablets, firearms, and more than $12,000 in cash. Cheek noted that the seizure established several records for the department involving drug seizures. Federal authorities also became involved in the investigation and assisted with the recovery associated with the initial bust.
Cheek credited the department’s additional investigative efforts with helping remove individuals involved in drug activity from the streets.
The Court then considered an ordinance concerning the monthly sanitation fee for residential and rural waste, which is billed quarterly. The ordinance increases the fee from $28 to $30 per month. The Quorum Court approved the increase.
Another appropriation ordinance established a Court Improvement Program Grant and corresponding budget. The grant, administered through the Administrative Office of the Courts Special Fund budget for 2026, provides $5,000. The appropriation was necessary for budgeting and auditing purposes and was approved by the Court.
The Court also revisited several items addressed during the previous month’s meeting. A resolution supporting statewide water-related infrastructure projects had been approved. In addition, an ordinance was approved amending and establishing the 2026 Adult Detention Facility budget. The budget was increased by $800,000 to provide for improvements to the facility’s intercom communications, locking systems, fire systems, and electrical infrastructure.
It was announced that the next Quorum Court meeting will be held at the DeWitt Courthouse.
The Court was also reminded that county offices would close Thursday afternoon to allow employees and the public to participate in the Fair Parade around the DeWitt Square.
With no further business to conduct, the meeting was adjourned.
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