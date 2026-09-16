Mid-Delta Moves to a Larger Building

September 16, 2026
by Dawn Teer

The Mid-Delta Clinic which was located on Buerkle Street recently held a ribbon cutting hosted by the Stuttgart Chamber at their new building at the corner of Park Avenue and 22nd St.
They were out of space at the Buerkle St. location and were able to triple their space and have room to provide better and more access to Arkansas County.
The new location is at 1012 E. 22nd, Stuttgart. Unfortunately, they have been having phone issues but you may call the Clarendon Clinic for appointments at Stuttgart 870-747-3381.





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