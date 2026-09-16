Grand Prairie Quilt Society Meets
LouAnna and her 4-patch Extravaganza quilt top
Grand Prairie Quilt Society met September 9, 2026 at First Christian Church, fellowship hall, Stuttgart with 6 members present. Shelley opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "Why do quilters make great secret agents? Because we're experts at "fudging" the evidence...and we know exactly how to bury a mistake under a decorative border."
The August minutes and treasurer's report were given. September Happy Birthday greetings were extended to Glenda, Happy Birthday Glenda.
Old Business: The members will attend the Pine Bluff Quilters Guild quilt show at the Nature Center on Saturday, 9/12/26....They will meet at the church at 8:30 to carpool to Pine Bluff....after the quilt show they will have lunch at Indigo Blue, a coffee shop in one of the historic buildings downtown.
New Business:
Glenda showed the walker tote and how to cut the pieces and then assemble them.
Shelley also read a Thank You card from Arkansas Childrens Hospital.
Show and Share:
Lou Anna had a beautiful quilt top of the 4-Patch Extravaganza quilt top.
Maeola showed her wildlife quilt she made for the Great River Region retreat scholarship auction in Louisiana.
After the business session, Glenda demonstrated how to assemble and sew the pieces of the walker tote together. Several members then tried their hand at cutting out and then sewing them together.
Members also perused the treasure table to find that special piece of fabric to finish their projects.
Lunch was a merry affair of sewing stories and chocolate cake!
The next meeting will be October 14, come join us.
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