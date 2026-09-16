DeWitt Chamber Meets Following Summer Break
The DeWitt Chamber of Commerce recently resumed its regular meetings following a summer break. The meeting opened with an invocation by Superintendent Craig Dupuy, followed by approval of the previous meeting’s minutes. Heather McKewen presented the Chamber’s financial report, which reflected a current balance of $16,039.05.
The Chamber discussed plans for the upcoming holiday season, including the purchase of Christmas lights for the DeWitt Square. Two angel displays and approximately five Christmas trees remain available for purchase. The displays will be placed on the Courthouse lawn during the holiday season.
Individuals or businesses purchasing a tree or angel may place a sign nearby in honor or memory of a person. Those interested in purchasing a display may contact Ja Chambless or Heather McKewen at Southern Bancorp for additional information.
This year’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 3. The angel display will feature new lights, and local high school students will have an opportunity to assist with the project while earning community service hours.
A joint effort involving representatives from the county, city, and Chamber of Commerce is also being discussed, with a date to be determined.
Updates were also provided concerning local schools. At PCCUA, 23 juniors and 24 seniors are currently pursuing associate degrees.
Superintendent Dupuy reported that the beginning of the school year has gone well, with the first two weeks described as successful. The Dragons recently participated in a scrimmage game at Rison before playing a home game the following week. The school also has two new band directors this year.
Ja Chambless provided an update on Pattillo Center School, reporting an enrollment of 38 students, including 28 students in daycare. Families interested in enrolling a new student were encouraged to contact the school.
Ruby Dillion reported that information for the 2027 county budget is currently being prepared. Melissa Wood also provided an update concerning the upcoming General Election scheduled for November 3, noting that numerous races will appear on the ballot. Early voting is expected to begin in mid-October.
Alesha Dunn discussed the foster parent program in Arkansas County and encouraged community members to consider becoming foster parents or volunteering with the program. She explained that the process of becoming involved is accessible and that transportation is available when needed.
Dunn also recognized Carolyn Knowlton for her work in training individuals and providing CPR certification. While efforts are increasingly focused on placing foster children with relatives when appropriate, Dunn emphasized that additional foster families are still needed. Those interested in learning more were encouraged to contact Dunn or the Department of Human Services office in Stuttgart.
Representatives from Stone Bank also attended the meeting and discussed several favorable interest rates currently being offered by the bank.
Chamber members were reminded that volunteers are welcome to assist with the Fair Booth. The Fair Queen Pageants are scheduled for September 12, and community members were encouraged to submit their children’s artwork for judging. Students will also be dismissed at 1:22 p.m. Thursday to allow them to participate in the Fair Parade.
The Chamber’s Junior Chamber initiative, involving local high school students, is expected to assume a larger role in maintaining the organization’s website and social media presence. Principal Rachel Mitchell plans to identify one or two students from the school to participate. The students are expected to begin working on the website and social media platforms next month.
Members discussed the importance of providing students with training and establishing an adult sponsor for the program. Such involvement is expected to strengthen the Chamber’s digital presence while providing students with valuable experience in community service and communications.
Webb suggested that the Chamber consider covering the costs associated with the website domain and email accounts. Mitchell said she would speak with sponsor Ashley Smith to determine whether the EAST program could assist with the project.
The Chamber’s next meeting is scheduled for October. The meeting was then adjourned.
The Chamber discussed plans for the upcoming holiday season, including the purchase of Christmas lights for the DeWitt Square. Two angel displays and approximately five Christmas trees remain available for purchase. The displays will be placed on the Courthouse lawn during the holiday season.
Individuals or businesses purchasing a tree or angel may place a sign nearby in honor or memory of a person. Those interested in purchasing a display may contact Ja Chambless or Heather McKewen at Southern Bancorp for additional information.
This year’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 3. The angel display will feature new lights, and local high school students will have an opportunity to assist with the project while earning community service hours.
A joint effort involving representatives from the county, city, and Chamber of Commerce is also being discussed, with a date to be determined.
Updates were also provided concerning local schools. At PCCUA, 23 juniors and 24 seniors are currently pursuing associate degrees.
Superintendent Dupuy reported that the beginning of the school year has gone well, with the first two weeks described as successful. The Dragons recently participated in a scrimmage game at Rison before playing a home game the following week. The school also has two new band directors this year.
Ja Chambless provided an update on Pattillo Center School, reporting an enrollment of 38 students, including 28 students in daycare. Families interested in enrolling a new student were encouraged to contact the school.
Ruby Dillion reported that information for the 2027 county budget is currently being prepared. Melissa Wood also provided an update concerning the upcoming General Election scheduled for November 3, noting that numerous races will appear on the ballot. Early voting is expected to begin in mid-October.
Alesha Dunn discussed the foster parent program in Arkansas County and encouraged community members to consider becoming foster parents or volunteering with the program. She explained that the process of becoming involved is accessible and that transportation is available when needed.
Dunn also recognized Carolyn Knowlton for her work in training individuals and providing CPR certification. While efforts are increasingly focused on placing foster children with relatives when appropriate, Dunn emphasized that additional foster families are still needed. Those interested in learning more were encouraged to contact Dunn or the Department of Human Services office in Stuttgart.
Representatives from Stone Bank also attended the meeting and discussed several favorable interest rates currently being offered by the bank.
Chamber members were reminded that volunteers are welcome to assist with the Fair Booth. The Fair Queen Pageants are scheduled for September 12, and community members were encouraged to submit their children’s artwork for judging. Students will also be dismissed at 1:22 p.m. Thursday to allow them to participate in the Fair Parade.
The Chamber’s Junior Chamber initiative, involving local high school students, is expected to assume a larger role in maintaining the organization’s website and social media presence. Principal Rachel Mitchell plans to identify one or two students from the school to participate. The students are expected to begin working on the website and social media platforms next month.
Members discussed the importance of providing students with training and establishing an adult sponsor for the program. Such involvement is expected to strengthen the Chamber’s digital presence while providing students with valuable experience in community service and communications.
Webb suggested that the Chamber consider covering the costs associated with the website domain and email accounts. Mitchell said she would speak with sponsor Ashley Smith to determine whether the EAST program could assist with the project.
The Chamber’s next meeting is scheduled for October. The meeting was then adjourned.
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