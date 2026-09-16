Arts Festival Accepting Entries
The 71st Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will be accepting entries in Visual Arts for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie located at 108 West 12th Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas on September 16—18 Noon-5:00 and September 19 – 11:00am – 2:00pm. $10 adult entry $3 youth entry
Register at ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie.com
Exhibit Dates will be September 30 - November 6 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. There will be an Artist’s reception on November 8 2 to 3 p.m. at 108 West 12th Street.
ART Pick-Up will be November 8 at 3 p.m.
For more information
870.659.2873 or ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie@gmail.com
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