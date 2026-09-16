Arkansas County Fair Pageant Winners
2026 Princess Bluebonnet Hazel Maier 1st Runner up Jerzi Johnson 2nd Runner up Journi McFerrin by Holmes Media, LLC
2026 Petite Miss Arkansas County Sloane Canamore 1st Runner Up Sara Sue Stephens 2nd Runner up Emerson Parker by Holmes Media, LLC
2026 Miss Arkansas County Jaden Hornbeck 1st Runner up Kyleigh Canamore 2nd Runner up Zoi Ross 3rd Runner up Addison Adams by Holmes Media, LLC
2026 Little Miss Arkansas County Marlee Spellmeyer 1st Runner up Allison Briggs 2nd Runner up Emma Robnett by Holmes Media, LLC
2026 Jr Miss Arkansas County Madison McKewen 1st Runner up Mollie McLain 2nd Runner up Mary Grace Aufderheide by Holmes Media, LLC
The Arkansas County Fair Pageant welcomed 38 contestants this year across five divisions, continuing a tradition that provides young women throughout the area with an opportunity to showcase their confidence, poise, and community spirit.
The Bluebonnet Division featured eight contestants, while 13 young ladies competed for the title of Little Miss Arkansas County. The Petite Miss Division included 10 contestants, followed by three contestants in the Junior Miss Division and four contestants competing in the Miss Arkansas County Division.
The Junior Miss and Miss Arkansas County divisions involve an additional component, with contestants participating in private interviews with the judges in addition to the on-stage competition. The interview portion provides judges with an opportunity to learn more about each contestant, including her personality, interests, goals, and character beyond her on-stage presentation.
Karen McKewen emphasized that the purpose of the local Arkansas County Fair pageants extends well beyond receiving a crown and title. The pageant provides contestants with opportunities to develop confidence, strengthen their communication and presentation skills, and serve as representatives of Arkansas County and the local fair.
Throughout Fair Week, the winners continue to represent their respective titles by participating in activities and events, including the Fair Parade and Demolition Derby. They also proudly wear their crowns and sashes during Fair activities, serving as ambassadors for the pageant and the Arkansas County Fair.
McKewen expressed her appreciation for the tremendous community support surrounding this year’s pageant. She noted that the large crowd and enthusiastic atmosphere contributed to a memorable event for the contestants and their families.
She also emphasized the importance of the many contestants, families, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who contribute their time and resources to support the pageant and the Fair each year.
“This area is truly blessed to have so many contestants, families, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who support these young ladies and our Fair,” McKewen said. “Their support makes each year’s pageant possible and allows the committee to continue building a tradition our community can be proud of.”
The Arkansas County Fair Pageant remains an important part of Fair Week, celebrating local youth while encouraging confidence, community involvement, and pride in Arkansas County.
The Bluebonnet Division featured eight contestants, while 13 young ladies competed for the title of Little Miss Arkansas County. The Petite Miss Division included 10 contestants, followed by three contestants in the Junior Miss Division and four contestants competing in the Miss Arkansas County Division.
The Junior Miss and Miss Arkansas County divisions involve an additional component, with contestants participating in private interviews with the judges in addition to the on-stage competition. The interview portion provides judges with an opportunity to learn more about each contestant, including her personality, interests, goals, and character beyond her on-stage presentation.
Karen McKewen emphasized that the purpose of the local Arkansas County Fair pageants extends well beyond receiving a crown and title. The pageant provides contestants with opportunities to develop confidence, strengthen their communication and presentation skills, and serve as representatives of Arkansas County and the local fair.
Throughout Fair Week, the winners continue to represent their respective titles by participating in activities and events, including the Fair Parade and Demolition Derby. They also proudly wear their crowns and sashes during Fair activities, serving as ambassadors for the pageant and the Arkansas County Fair.
McKewen expressed her appreciation for the tremendous community support surrounding this year’s pageant. She noted that the large crowd and enthusiastic atmosphere contributed to a memorable event for the contestants and their families.
She also emphasized the importance of the many contestants, families, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who contribute their time and resources to support the pageant and the Fair each year.
“This area is truly blessed to have so many contestants, families, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who support these young ladies and our Fair,” McKewen said. “Their support makes each year’s pageant possible and allows the committee to continue building a tradition our community can be proud of.”
The Arkansas County Fair Pageant remains an important part of Fair Week, celebrating local youth while encouraging confidence, community involvement, and pride in Arkansas County.
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