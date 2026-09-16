There’s Something About Being Called by Your Name
There is something different about walking into a place and hearing someone call your name.
Not because you made an appointment.
Not because they read it from a screen.
They simply know you.
You walk into the restaurant, and someone says, “Good morning, DrFaye.”
You stop at the market, and the person behind the counter recognizes you.
You pull into a familiar business, and before you can explain what you need, someone remembers why you came the last time.
And in a small community, sometimes they remember a little more than you expected them to!
I smile about that, but there is something important underneath it.
Being known matters.
I remember experiencing that sense of community when I first moved to Stuttgart in 2018. I was excited when neighbors like Terry Chastain brought over vegetables. My neighbors, Pat and Dick Staton, came over to help, and Mr. Dick even brought his tractor to move a tree stump from the corner of my yard. Then there was Pat Kizzire , who brought me plants, worked with me in the yard, and taught me just about everything I know about plants.
Those may sound like small things, but they weren’t small to me. I was new to the community, and those acts said something before anyone ever had to explain it: You live here now. You’re one of us.
That’s one of the things I have come to appreciate about community. Sometimes belonging doesn’t arrive through a formal welcome. Sometimes it arrives carrying vegetables, driving a tractor, or holding a plant in its hands.
We live in a time when almost everything can be automated. We have usernames, account numbers, confirmation numbers, passwords, customer IDs, automated attendants, and systems that know what we purchased but don’t actually know us.
Technology has made many things faster.
But faster isn’t always more personal.
That’s why something as simple as hearing your name can stop you for a moment.
It says, “I see you.”
I think about the people around town who do this naturally.
The restaurant server who remembers what someone usually orders. The receptionist who asks about your family. The barber or stylist who remembers the conversation from your last appointment. The church member who notices an empty seat and calls later to make sure everything is all right.
Then there are the people who know entire families.
They remember when your children were small. They remember your parents. They remember who used to own the building that’s now something completely different.
They’re carrying pieces of our community history without ever calling themselves historians.
That kind of connection cannot be manufactured.
And perhaps we’ve underestimated its value.
Businesses sometimes spend enormous amounts of energy trying to create what we now call “customer experience.” Yet some of the best customer experiences I’ve ever had began with four words:
“Good to see you.”
No complicated strategy.
Just genuine recognition.
The same principle works beyond business.
A teacher learning a child’s name matters.
A coach knowing every player matters.
A pastor recognizing someone who hasn’t attended lately matters.
A supervisor knowing the people working first, second, and third shifts matter.
Calling someone by name says that person isn’t simply part of the crowd.
They belong.
And belonging is one of the quiet strengths of community.
That doesn’t mean small towns always get everything right. We don’t. Knowing one another can occasionally become knowing one another’s business!
But even that gives us an opportunity to choose what we do with what we know.
We can gossip—or care.
We can judge—or help.
We can know someone’s struggle and use it against them—or recognize that they may need someone standing beside them.
That’s where knowing becomes community.
The challenge isn’t simply learning people’s names.
It’s remembering that there is a person attached to every name.
A story.
A family.
A responsibility.
A disappointment.
A dream.
Maybe even a prayer nobody else knows they’re praying.
So the next time someone walks through your door, approaches your counter, sits in your classroom, works beside you, or takes the seat next to you at church, remember their name if you can.
And when you say it, mean it.
Because in a world increasingly designed to recognize our numbers, there is still something wonderfully human about being recognized by name.
Around Town Insights
Community begins when people stop being anonymous to one another. Sometimes strengthening a community doesn’t require another program, committee, or meeting. Sometimes it begins with looking someone in the eye and saying, “I know you. I see you. I’m glad you’re here.”
Know someone whose story should be told—or good work our community should know about? Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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