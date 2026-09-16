“As Watchmen On the Wall”
It’s not someone else’s responsibility; it’s ours and the question is “Are we fulfilling it?”
“Watchmen on the Wall.”
That’s what Ezekiel called those who were supposed to sound the alarm when they saw “a sword in the land” (Ez. 33:1-9). And, even though we believe that refers to prophets and preachers—who boldly proclaim Biblical Truth and call listeners to repentance—in reality, we’re all called to be watchmen.
For sure, every army has a commanding general to lead them; however, his efforts are in vain if the army doesn’t trust his leadership and follow him into battle. And, history is filled with those courageous leaders who “loved liberty more than life” and fought to make sure it would continue.
As we know, so often those who’ve led the charge have paid the price for doing so (e.g., Abraham Lincoln, JFK, Martin Luther King, Jr., Charlie Kirk, etc.). The same was true with prophets in the Old Testament: which is why someone once said “If you assume the prophet’s role, you also assume the prophet’s wages” (quite often death).
But, you don’t have to be the prophet (or the son of a prophet) to know that “standing up and being counted” has its own risks and rewards. Again, history is filled with stories of those who were martyred for their Faith as “Champions for Christ.”
They weren’t self-seeking martyrs who sought to “kill the infidel” so they could have 72 virgins waiting on them in heaven. No, they were “Watchmen on the Wall” who said “Wrong is wrong and right is right”—not because they believed it to be so—but because God set the Standard of right-and-wrong and they were simply following His Lead.
But, what made them different from members of any other religious group who oppose those who disagree with them? And, the answer is “They weren’t serving the right God.” Truly, can be only ONE, true God: and that’s the One that we read about in the Bible.
Yes, there can be only one God Who is infinite, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Likewise, there can be only one “holy book” whose values transcend time, space and culture: and, again, that’s the Bible, “God’s inspired (inbreathed) Word” (II Timothy 3:16).
That’s why He gave the 10 Commands—also known as the Decalogue or “Ten Words”—to guide our relationship with Him and others. Likewise, the Bible is the only sacred text that tells of a God giving a Son to die so we could be forgiven, pardoned and adopted into His Family. And, no other religious book tells of this Son rising up from the dead and becoming the Savior for “whosoever believes” (John 3:16; Romans 10:9-10, 13).
However, we must also be “salt and light” in our world, whose purpose is to effect change in society. Thus, when societal values are in direct contradiction to God’s Mandates, then we have a responsibility to be that “Watchman on the Wall.”
In other words, we must sound the alarm and say “Danger, Danger! There’s a sword in the land! There’s a sword in the land!” And, if we don’t, the “blood of the people will be on our heads” (Ez. 33:6-8).
That’s why we must be like Noah in his day, who spent 120 years warning others of God’s coming Judgment through the Flood. Sadly, not a single person heeded his warnings and ended up perishing in the Flood: simply because they refused to believe.
Now is not the time to be cowardly or mealy-mouthed when it comes to crying “Thus saith the Lord!” This isn’t a call to a “Me against culture, condemning the culture;” instead, it’s “Me IN culture, seeking to change it.”
Here’s hoping you’ll join me in these culture wars by also being a “Watchman on the Wall.” You may not have a worldwide platform of influence like Charlie Kirk; however, you still have others who look to you for counsel and advice each day in some way.
Yes, be a “Watchman on the Wall.” Pay attention to what’s going on around you and in the world. Stay grounded in the Word and close to Christ in your Walk of Faith. Even if only one person hears and heeds your warnings, that one’s still important.
The hour is late. The need is great. Who’ll join me in the Battle??
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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