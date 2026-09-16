Love
Love is one of the most powerful emotions,
It's seen all around us,
Yet love is never rushed.
It slowly grows and transforms,
Whether you love someone or something—
Love is a part of us,
Someone may choose to grow old with you,
Loving every change and shade of gray along the way.
It can be found within objects,
Many families have heirlooms—
An object that was loved from generations, it was passed down to experience love again.
Love is a sensitive emotion,
It opens the door for vulnerability—
It's not to be abused or neglected.
Love is even found within how our passions,
You don't do something you don't love,
Or love someone you don't trust.
Everyone deserves love,
Not only the people you know,
But the things the earth beholds—
Because love doesn't have a limit,
It's meant to be given.
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