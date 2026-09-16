Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I keep thinking about the life I thought I would have by now. Some things simply did not happen, and I am having a hard time letting go of what I expected. How do I move forward without feeling like I failed?
Answer: Sometimes we grieve things we never had.
Honor What You Feel: You do not have to pretend the disappointment did not matter.
Separate Delay From Defeat: A different life does not automatically mean a lesser life.
Look at What Remains: There are still gifts, relationships, opportunities, and possibilities in your hands today.
Give Yourself Permission to Dream Again: Your next dream does not have to look like your old one.
Transformation Thought: Sometimes moving forward begins when you stop asking, “Why did my life not happen that way?” and begin asking, “What can I build from here?”
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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