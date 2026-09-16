Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.

September 16, 2026
by DrFaye


Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I keep thinking about the life I thought I would have by now. Some things simply did not happen, and I am having a hard time letting go of what I expected. How do I move forward without feeling like I failed?

Answer: Sometimes we grieve things we never had.

The marriage that did not happen. The career that took another turn. The business that never became what we imagined. The relationship that ended. The opportunity we thought would change everything.
That kind of disappointment can hurt because you are not only releasing what happened. You are releasing what you hoped would happen.

Honor What You Feel: You do not have to pretend the disappointment did not matter.

Separate Delay From Defeat: A different life does not automatically mean a lesser life.

Look at What Remains: There are still gifts, relationships, opportunities, and possibilities in your hands today.

Give Yourself Permission to Dream Again: Your next dream does not have to look like your old one.

Do not spend so much time mourning the life you expected that you miss the life still waiting for you.

Transformation Thought: Sometimes moving forward begins when you stop asking, “Why did my life not happen that way?” and begin asking, “What can I build from here?”

Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
 Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye







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