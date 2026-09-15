Arkansas rice geneticist Vibha Srivastava remembered for scientific impact, mentorship
Fast Facts
- Advanced gene-editing methods to improve rice quality and resilience
- Professor of biotechnology with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture
- Explored the possibility of growing rice on Mars
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Colleagues and former students are remembering Vibha Srivastava as a pioneering scientist, dedicated mentor and compassionate friend whose influence extended far beyond the laboratory.
Vibha Srivastava, a biotechnologist and professor in the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences, is remembered for her valuable research in rice genetics and student mentorship. (UADA photo)
As a biotechnologist and professor in the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Srivastava spent more than two decades advancing research in rice genetics and genome editing while helping train the next generation of scientists. She died Aug. 29 at the age of 61 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born in Faizabad, India, she earned a doctorate in plant pathology at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi in 1991 and conducted postdoctoral training at the University of Florida and the University of California, Berkeley.
With UADA and its research arm, the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, Srivastava adapted CRISPR-based gene-editing methods that allowed researchers to introduce beneficial genetic changes in rice more quickly and precisely. Unlike traditional transgenic approaches that introduce DNA from another organism, gene editing can be used to make targeted changes within a plant’s own genome.
Srivastava also taught courses in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas. She celebrated her 20th year with UADA and Bumpers College in 2021.
Much of her research in the final years of her career focused on adapting rice to higher nighttime temperatures. She collaborated on a National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant to identify genetic markers for pre-breeding lines and co-authored a comprehensive review article on the topic for an issue of Current Opinion in Plant Biology.
Srivastava’s work led to patented technology for stacking rice genes into a single genetic site and a patent-pending invention that improves rice quality by reducing chalkiness. She also mentored a team of interdisciplinary researchers investigating the possibility of growing rice on Mars.
A respected scientist and colleague
Srivastava was known as a scientist driven by excellence and integrity, and as a trusted friend and collaborator.
Paul DeLaune, head of the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences, said Srivastava offered “expertise, commitment and passion for teaching and training.”
“Dr. Srivastava was not only a phenomenal teacher and researcher, but a valued colleague who served both her peers and mentees,” DeLaune said. “She was known for her kindness and collaborative spirit.”
Ken Korth, professor and head of the department of entomology and plant pathology, echoed those sentiments.
“In addition to making important scientific advances in plant gene targeting and biotechnology, she was a great friend and colleague to many of us,” Korth said. “She exhibited tremendous strength throughout her career, especially in the past few years, and she will be sorely missed.”
Robert Bacon, former head of the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences, said Srivastava had the ability to be both kind and strict.
“As her department head for 15 years, I was in a position to witness her handling several personnel issues facing her lab,” Bacon said. “Her dedication to research and to her students is well-known, but I was impressed with her gentle but firm hand.
“I knew Vibha was smart, but I found out she was also wise. While she was a great researcher, she never lost her humanity.”
Longtime friend and rice geneticist Benildo de los Reye, a professor of plant genomics at Texas Tech University, said he quickly bonded with Srivastava on their shared passion for rice genetics and that she never compromised on quality.
“The thing that I admire in her the most is her passion to deliver the best in everything she does,” de los Reyes wrote in a memorial to her. “She was sincere and honest.”
A mentor who shaped careers
While colleagues remembered Srivastava for her scientific achievements, former students appreciated her mentorship.
Magnolia Ariza-Nieto, Ph.D., said the lessons she learned from Srivastava as an adviser continued to shape her career for many years.
“I will forever be grateful for the privilege of being her first graduate student and for beginning my scientific journey under her guidance,” Ariza-Nieto wrote. “The lessons she taught me about science, perseverance, integrity and courage have remained with me throughout my career.”
Maria Clara Faria Chaves, Ph.D., who completed both her master’s and doctoral degrees under Srivastava’s guidance, recalled her as an adviser who was always available to help students navigate professional and personal challenges.
“She cared deeply about her students and always encouraged us to become better versions of ourselves, not only as scientists, but also as people,” Chaves wrote.
Former students repeatedly described her as a mentor who combined high expectations with genuine care. Many of the tributes to Srivastava highlighted another side of her legacy: her ability to make students, visiting scholars and colleagues feel welcomed and valued.
To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit aaes.uada.edu. Follow the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station on LinkedIn and sign up for our monthly newsletter, the Arkansas Agricultural Research Report. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.ed
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!