Arts Festival Dates Announced
The 71st Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is right around the corner! The entries will be received at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, 108 W. 12th St., Stuttgart, beginning September 16 through 18 from 12-5 and on September 19 from 11 am - 2 pm.
Register at ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie.com
Exhibits will begin on October 1 - November 8 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12 - 5 p.m.
There will be an Artist’s reception on November 8 at 2 p.m. at 108 West 12th Street.
For more information
870.659.2873 or ArtsCenteroftheGrandPrairie@gmail.com
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