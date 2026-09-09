Arkansas 250 Historic Marker Honoring Chief Saracen and the Quapaw Nation to Be Unveiled in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Monday, August 24, the Quapaw Nation, the City of Pine Bluff, the Arkansas250 Commission and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission will unveil an Arkansas 250 state historic marker recognizing Chief Saracen and the history of the Quapaw people in Arkansas.
significance.
“Pine Bluff has carried Saracen’s name for generations throughout our history, on our lake, on our landing, in our streets. What we have not always done is tell the whole story that name belongs to. This marker does that, and it does it alongside the Quapaw Nation rather than about them.” — Mayor Vivian Flowers, City of Pine Bluff
Program
Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort will serve as master of ceremonies. The program includes welcoming remarks from Mayor Flowers; context on the semiquincentennial and the state marker program from Secretary Lewis; an invocation and remarks from the Quapaw Nation; a historical reflection from Jimmy Cunningham, Director of Tourism Development for the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission; and remarks from Sheri Storie on the partnership behind the marker.
Visiting related sites
Attendees and visitors are encouraged to visit Saracen’s grave at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Saracen Landing, and the broader Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District — the downtown corridor Pine Bluff has been developing to interpret the region’s music, civil rights and cultural history. The district added the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Blues & Wellness Plaza in February 2026.
About the Arkansas250 Commission
The Arkansas250 Commission was created in 2024 by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who appointed 14 Arkansans to lead the state’s commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. The commission is chaired by Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Its initiatives include a statewide historic marker program, a semiquincentennial exhibit at the Old State House Museum, and a commissioned artwork.
About the Quapaw Nation
The Quapaw Nation is a federally recognized tribe of approximately 6,000 citizens. The Quapaw Nation government is based in Quapaw, Oklahoma, located in the Quapaw Reservation. The Okáxpa, or “Downstream” people, trace their ancestral homelands from what is now known as the lower Ohio River, west to the Mississippi River to present-day St. Louis, south across present-day Arkansas into southern Oklahoma. Their modern land base is in the far corner of northeastern Oklahoma. The Nation serves its people with health care, housing, educational scholarships as well as cultural preservation. It operates Downstream Casino Resort in Oklahoma just off Interstate 44, just 4 miles east of Joplin, Missouri, Quapaw Casino in Quapaw and Saracen Casino Resort in the tribe’s ancestral homelands in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The Quapaw Nation also operates a variety of other business ventures outside of gaming.
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