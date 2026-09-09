AHDC Welcomes Tiffany Dixon as Employment Specialist in Dumas Office
DUMAS, Ark. – The Arkansas Human Development Corporation (AHDC) is pleased to announce that Tiffany Dixon has joined its Workforce Development Division as an Employment Specialist. Based in AHDC's Dumas office, Dixon will serve the Southeast Arkansas agricultural community by helping seasonal, part-time, and recently laid-off farm workers strengthen their skills, access workforce services, and pursue opportunities for higher wages and career advancement.
Eligible workers may include individuals employed in traditional agricultural occupations such as planting and harvesting, cotton ginning, meat and poultry processing, fish farming, plant nurseries, and other agriculture-related industries.
Dixon brings years of public service experience from both state and federal government, most recently within the Arkansas workforce system. Her background will support AHDC's continued efforts to collaborate with training providers, employers, and community partners to deliver workforce development services to low-income agricultural workers across the region.
AHDC welcomes Dixon to the team and looks forward to the experience, dedication, and leadership she will bring to serving Arkansas's agricultural workforce.
Eligible workers may include individuals employed in traditional agricultural occupations such as planting and harvesting, cotton ginning, meat and poultry processing, fish farming, plant nurseries, and other agriculture-related industries.
Dixon brings years of public service experience from both state and federal government, most recently within the Arkansas workforce system. Her background will support AHDC's continued efforts to collaborate with training providers, employers, and community partners to deliver workforce development services to low-income agricultural workers across the region.
AHDC welcomes Dixon to the team and looks forward to the experience, dedication, and leadership she will bring to serving Arkansas's agricultural workforce.
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