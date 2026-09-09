Ricebirds Trounce Leopards
The Ricebirds hosted the Malvern Leopards Friday night at Ned Moseley Stadium. The kickoff began when the Leopards kicked off to the Ricebirds. The kick went into the end zone so there was a touchback and the Birds began on the 20 yard line. The Birds wasted no time with a pass from Cain Price, quarterback to Jay Griffin for 19 yards. Price completes a pass to Tayquan Hall who gets to the 27 yard line. Price passes to Bray Minor for a gain of eight. Price connects with Tayquan Hall who pushes his way to the end zone for a Ricebird touchdown. Parker Ellis kicks the PAT and the Birds are up 7-0 The Birds kickoff to the Leopards who start at the 31 yard line. Ricebirds Defense holds and the Leopards have to punt. Keaton Byers is back to receive, the punter drops the ball and picks it up. Ricebirds get the ball at their own 35 yard line. Price to Griffin who breaks tackles and grts to the Leopards 38 yard line. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Price connects with Griffin for another Ricebird touchdown. Again Parker Ellis PAT is good and the Ricebirds are up 14-0.
The Leopards receive the ball but can’t move it forward thanks to the Ricebirds defense. Beau Barnes tips the ball, knocking it down and Leopards have to punt from their own one yard line.
The Birds take over, after a penalty for a hold, at the 35 yard line. Price connects with Hall for a touchdown but it is brought back because of a flag at the 32 yard line. Ricebirds keep it together and then Price is sacked at the 32 yard line. Price connects with Jordan Minor and gets a first down. Price connects with Ky’marion Wiley who thanks to a block by Bray Minor, Wiley turns on the speed for a touchdown. PAT is good. Ricebirds 21-0.
Leopards get the ball but not for long. Brilon Hogan picks off the pass and returns to the 29 yard line. Price connects with Jordan Minor for another Ricebird touchdown with 1:30 left in the first quarter. 28-0 Ricebirds
Ricebird Defense won’t let Leopards move the ball and they have to punt. Keaton Byers picks up the ball and gets to the Leopards 47 yard line. Price hands off to Hall who takes it in for another touchdown. PAT is good. 35-0 Ricebirds.
Parker Ellis kicks the ball out of bounds and Leopards take over at 35 yard line. They are 3rd and long from their own 47 when Keaton Byers picks off the ball. Birds take over on their own 46. Price connects with Ky’marion Wiley for another Ricebird touchdown. 42-0.
Leopards take over but Birds defense is great. Knox Hillman hammers a receiver for a loss. They are 4th and 9 and line up to punt. They get a delay of game and have to punt from the 13 yard line, the snap is high over the punter’s head and he tries to kick from end zone and gives the Ricebirds a safety. 44-0 Ricebirds
With the 44-0 lead, the mercy rule kicks in and the clock doesn’t stop.
Coach Price sends in some of the sophomores on the team to get some playing time. Braxton Kirkdoffer replaces Cain Price. Chandler Chambers picks up four yards. Chambers wrestles out of bounds but a face mask call backs the Birds up. On first and 15 Kirkdoffer is brought down for a loss. A high snap brings up 4th down and Birds punt. This ends the half.
After the half the Birds kickoff to the Leopards. A high snap over the quarterback’s head and Chambers sacks the quarterback to the 47 yard line. The Leopards go for it on 4th and 18 on the 48 yard line, the quarterback keeps it but the Birds take over on downs.
The Birds don’t score again, but the Leopards can’t move the ball. Ricebird defense holds. The Birds sack the quarterback and Chambers comes up with the ball. With 3:31 left in the 4th quarter the Birds take over on downs and run the clock out.
Ricebirds win 44-0, making them 2-0 so far.
Go Birds!!
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